Watch Cavs Vs. Bucks 2017 Online: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Start Time, & NBA Game Odds

On Tuesday night, basketball fans will be able to watch the Cavs vs. Bucks game live streaming online or on national television in many regions of the country. The latest game will feature LeBron James of Cleveland visiting “The Greek Freak” Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee as the Cavs are on another winning streak. Here’s the latest NBA matchup preview with game odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Bucks live stream online feeds on Tuesday night.

As they face a Milwaukee team hungry for a win, the Cavaliers may find themselves with some extra help as a report from ESPN suggests Dwyane Wade could return to the lineup. Wade recently sat out the team’s back end of a back-to-back set of games as it’s been stated that head coach Tyronn Lue wants to rest the elder star whenever possible. As Lue manages his players’ health, Cleveland has reeled off five-straight wins now with four of them coming at home and the most recent at Washington, D.C., against the Wizards. In that game, LeBron James had a triple-double with 20 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds while Kevin Love chipped in 25 points while also grabbing nine boards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host LeBron James and the Cavs on Tuesday night in Milwaukee. Morry Gash / AP Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been struggling as of late, dropping three games in a row ahead of tonight’s contest. The team is currently 15-13 overall and fourth in the Central Division. While they’ve lost three straight, they’ve also gone 6-4 over their last 10 games. They’ll try to bounce back from a recent road loss to the red-hot Houston Rockets, 115-111. Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points on 10-for-22 shooting with nine rebounds, five assists, and four steals in the losing effort.

For tonight’s game, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves as slight favorites, according to Odds Shark’s point spread consensus. The Cavs are listed as one-point favorites or -115 to -130 on the moneyline while the home team is a +105 to +115 underdog. For the points total, the latest consensus is a combined total of 215.5 points for the two teams in this matchup. Over these two teams’ last 10 meetings, Cleveland holds a dominant 8-2 record, but the Cavaliers are also just 5-4-1 against the spread in those meetings. With tonight’s close point spread, it should be interesting to see which team and superstar will win the latest battle.

With an 8 p.m. Eastern Time start time for tonight’s game, fans will be able to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks on television. The NBATV channel has this game penciled in for tonight’s schedule which features a total of just three games for the league. There isn’t an official NBATV live stream website or compatible apps, but many cable and satellite providers may give their customers the ability to stream channels online.

There’s also the SlingTV and fuboTV services. Fans can sign up for either of these services for a one-week free trial. The fuboTV service has NBATV as part of its regular channel lineup while SlingTV has NBATV offered as part of the “Sports Extras” add-on package. Fans can get more details on these services at fubo.TV or the Sling.com websites.