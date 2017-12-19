Will Pippa Middleton And Kate Spend Christmas With TV Relatives Meghan Markle, Vogue Williams & Donna Air?

Over the years, Pippa Middleton and Kate Middleton have garnered many TV-related personas as their relatives. Because they move in the British elite circles, many of England’s A and B-listers have also started mingling with the socialites and nobilities, which has increased the possibility of the high society making connections with entertainers. With Meghan Markle, Spencer Matthews, Vogue Williams, and Donna Air in their family, will Pippa and Kate Middleton rub shoulders with their TV relatives this Christmas season?

Pippa Middleton, who married James Matthews this past May, greeted many reality TV stars into her family after the wedding. Perhaps the most notorious of them all is Spencer Matthews, the younger brother of James, who made his name starring in Made in Chelsea and The Bachelor. His behavior on camera has been quite shocking to the Matthews family, as he has been “filmed allegedly snorting cocaine,” made it public that he “lost his virginity at 13” and that he “bedded over 1,000 women,” according to Telegraph UK.

Spencer is currently in a serious relationship with Vogue Williams, who has starred in The Jump, “which saw countless celebrities sustaining injuries as they attempted some of the tricky moves on the slopes,” according to the Independent, with her current boyfriend.

Vogue has openly been making comments about Pippa Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry. For Pippa, she said that she has become “quite private” in her marriage and for Meghan and Prince Harry, that she would not be surprised if they did not invite her to their wedding.

“I wouldn’t think so. I don’t personally know either of them,” she said to the Independent. “I wouldn’t invite anyone I didn’t know.”

Another reality TV star that Kate and Pippa have in their family is Donna Air, an on-and-off girlfriend of their brother, James Middleton. She is also is a TV presenter and an actress, “who famously appeared in Byker Grove on CBBC,” according to Mirror UK. Right now, she is in Dancing On Ice.

“I did ask James about the show,” the 30-year-old actress said. “He has always been very supportive of all the things I choose to do.”

Lastly, Kate and Pippa’s most famous TV relative-to-be is Meghan Markle, who is currently engaged to Prince Harry. She is an American actress, known for her recurring role in Suits. The actress has announced her official resignation from the TV show so that she can commit to her royal duties.

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement,” the statement read. “Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, has settled in Chelsea neighborhood of London after their wedding. Kate Middleton is currently pregnant with her third baby.