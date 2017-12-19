‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Hilary-Devon Nearly Kiss, Jack On Downward Spiral, And Nikki Bought The Park

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Wednesday, December 20, reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) will be on edge about the Jabot vote. Jack will rant that he cannot believe his own son voted against him., He tries to call Kyle, and he won’t pick up. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) urges her brother to let it go, but he refuses. He won’t let her push him out of the company. Jack storms out of the house, screaming that Ashley is in charge of Dina (Marla Adams) for the day.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Ashley tells Billy (Jason Thompson) that she wonders whether Jacks believes she’s punishing him for taking care of Dina when she refuses to do so. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy reassures her and praises her for doing the right thing. Billy thinks she should go to the board and convince them that she should take over the CEO chair.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon (Bryton James) will thank Sharon (Sharon Case) for letting him set up the toy drive at Crimson Lights. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) arrives with contributions and reveals that she posted about the drive on GC Buzz’s website.

Sharon wonders whether Hilary is using the toy drive for positive publicity. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Hilary wonders why Sharon, of all people, would question her goodwill. Devon appreciates her hard work and admires her positive energy. Hilary reveals she wants to drop off a present for baby Sam. Hilary and Devon nearly kiss under the mistletoe, but she decides to walk away. Sharon mentions that Devon would probably like to receive Hilary as a present under his tree. Of course, Devon denies it.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Cane (Daniel Goddard) takes a call from Sam’s doctor. The doctor reveals that Sam will be able to come home by New Years Day. Cane tells Cane that she’s happy for him and gives him a gift for the baby. Lily (Christel Khalil) arrives, and Cane asks Hilary to answer the door. Hilary updates Lily on Sam’s condition, and Jill’s (Jess Walton) plans to sell Chancellor Industries.

Lily looks at Hilary and can’t help but ask her a straightforward question. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily asks her what kind of game she is playing with Cane. She wonders how close Hilary and Cane’s friendship is. Hilary accuses Lily of being jealous. She adds that Lily needs to either tell Cane she wants him back or let him go.

At the ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wonders how she will explain her move back with Victor (Eric Braeden) to her children. Nikki points out that Victor didn’t give her a choice but to accept this new normal of living at the ranch with him. Victor agrees they can take solo vacations and live separate lives, but they have to appear married.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victor asks Nikki why she stole his money. She replies that she bought a park.

Jack sees Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) at the club. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Phyllis sides with him, calling Ashley “petty.” Jack reveals that Kyle won’t take his calls. Phyllis urges Jack not to give on being the CEO of Jabot.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy worries that Jack is on edge and he could spin out of control. Back at the Abbott house, Jack demands Ashley tell the board to reinstate him as CEO. She refuses, adding that she wants to be the CEO.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.