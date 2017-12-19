Galaxy S9: Finally, Here Are Some Good News About Samsung’s First 2018 Flagship

The past week’s rumors and leaks have not been kind to the Samsung Galaxy S9. Just recently, rumors emerged stating that the South Korean tech giant has opted to cancel its planned front panel upgrade to the upcoming 2018 flagship smartphone. This was largely in contrast to previous rumors stating that the early 2018 handsets would feature an improved display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Fortunately for the upcoming Samsung flagship, some good news has recently emerged from the rumor mill. Just a few days ago, a Weibo user posted what was allegedly the actual rear panels of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The Weibo image has been received very well by the smartphone community.

From what could be determined from the recently leaked Weibo image, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would feature a redesigned rear panel. Based on the slots in the flagship smartphones’ rear panels in the Weibo leak, it seems like the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would have a fingerprint scanner positioned right under its primary camera lens. This effectively addresses the biggest flaw of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+’s design: the awkward placement of its fingerprint sensor.

Replacing the fingerprint sensor on the right side of the upcoming device’s cameras are much smaller slots, which are speculated to be a flash unit and a heart rate monitor. Overall, while the authenticity of the Weibo leak cannot be verified, the leaked Galaxy S9 and S9+ rear panels are encouraging nonetheless.

If any, the design of the alleged rear panels is entirely in line with the official designs of the 2018 Galaxy A8 series. As stated in a recent BGR report, the 2018 Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+ feature rear panels that are practically identical to the Weibo leak, with a fingerprint sensor below the main camera and a flash unit on the right of the shooter. Considering that the 2018 A-Series is Samsung’s premier midrange line, there is a good chance that some of its elements actually echo some of the 2018 S-Series’ final design.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are expected to feature significant internal upgrades over their predecessors, such as a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB of RAM, and a dual camera sensor. The final release date for the devices remains unknown, though speculations suggest that the S9 and S9+ would be unveiled sometime in February 2018.