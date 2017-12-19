‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Scott Clifton’s Adorable Son Debuts Next Week On ‘B&B’ In Surprise Role

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and casting news reveal there’s an adorable little addition coming to the cast of the CBS soap. Liam Spencer portrayer Scott Clifton will be joined on B&B by his son, Ford Clifton, on an episode of Bold next week. Clifton’s real-life toddler steps into a surprise role on Thursday, December 28. It’s part of the pregnancy storyline for Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) overlapping with the plot of her cheating with Liam’s dad, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Who will Ford Clifton play?

According to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Highlight Hollywood, this will be Ford Clifton’s television debut. In a surprising visual assault, on Tuesday’s B&B, Steffy had a terrifying dream. Bold spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Steffy was daydreaming in her office at Forrester Creations when she nodded off and had a disturbing vision of her labor and delivery. In her dream, Steffy popped out a baby and then Liam raged when he saw the child’s face.

It turns out it was Bill’s face on the baby, and he was fussy and crying. Liam angrily thrust the baby at her and walked away, disgusted that she gave birth to his father’s child and not his. This led Steffy to run over to Bill’s house and tell him she was pregnant. At first, Bill was thrilled to be a grandfather, but then he realized that the child might be his, and he was also stunned. These events lead up to the debut of Ford Clifton next week in a surprise role that’s part of the looming cheating and baby story.

Little Liam doppelganger revealed

The latest B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps for next week indicate that Steffy’s worries get the better of her and she will continue playing scenarios through her mind about the child she’s carrying. On Tuesday, December 26, and Wednesday, December 27, Steffy sees Dr. Campbell (Tina Huang) again, and it’s about the DNA test that Bill talks her into getting. The problem is that if Liam discovers Steffy took a DNA test, he knows that means she cheated and is worried about the paternity of her child.

Other Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest that Bill may tamper with the paternity test to be sure that Liam comes out as the dad, whether the child is biologically his or not. That’s a kind gesture but could blow up in his face anyway. As Steffy gets the DNA test, she continues to have daydreams and visions about the fate of her child. B&B rumors tease that Ford Clifton will appear in one of Steffy’s dream sequences as the child that she hopes she will have with Liam and not one with Bill.

Personhood. A post shared by Scott Clifton (@cliftoncam) on Nov 24, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

Paternity reveal coming soon

The good news from recent Bold spoilers is that the paternity reveal comes out quickly – the week after Christmas. At least the CBS soap won’t leave fans hanging. Based on the timing of this piece of B&B casting news about Ford Clifton, it seems that Steffy’s daydream of the little Liam lookalike comes around the time that she gets the paternity test results. Seeing a toddler that looks just like Liam might be a sign that Steffy is carrying his baby, but other B&B rumors point to it being Bill’s baby.

Bold spoilers promise fans won’t have to wait too long. The reveal of who’s the baby daddy will be by the end of the year, but if Bill tampers with the test, this might not be the end of the story. With Ford’s appearance next week, that adds to the family vibe on set. Heather Tom’s (aka Katie Logan) son Zane Achor currently portrays Will Spencer. Catch up now on Thorne plotting to ruin Brooke and Ridge’s engagement and be sure to check back often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.