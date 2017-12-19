Amy Duggar Gets Questioned About Baby Status As She Celebrates Joseph & Kendra Duggar’s Pregnancy News

Amy King Duggar is the famous cousin to Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and many second-generation Duggars. She also is a star of a reality TV show on TLC called Amy & Dillon: Married One Year, showing the world how her married life differs from many of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s kids. She has shown some liberated attitudes on Instagram, posting herself in bikinis, wearing pants, and openly talking about problems in her life. But it looks like she still likes to associate herself with the Duggar family to make sure she stays relevant in their lives.

The 31-year-old reality TV star likes to post about major milestones in the Duggars’ lives whenever she can on her Instagram. She celebrated Josie’s birthday and took her out for an ice cream date.

Despite the fact that some of his own brothers and sisters have yet to congratulate Joseph on Instagram, Amy Duggar took the initiative to celebrate the recent pregnancy news.

Congrats Joe & Kendra! ???? A post shared by AmyRachelleKing (@amyrachelleking) on Dec 18, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

Joseph and Kendra got married on September 8, 2017, at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. They are one of the fastest married Duggar couples to get pregnant after the wedding.

This picture triggered some questions about whether Amy and her husband, Dillon King, are having thoughts about starting their own family soon.

“When’s your turn gonna be Amy?” a fan asked in the comments.

The couple got married on September 6, 2015, which means that they are still not pregnant after two years of marriage. While it is completely normal for couples in the beginning years of their marriage to not conceive right away, considering that she is a Duggar, fans have been wondering what is delaying them from having their first baby.

Just because they are childless does not mean that Amy and Dillon are not having fun together. She has been showing off many “lovey-dovey” pictures with her husband and writing messages that appreciate his love on Instagram.

“Our love isn’t perfect, but it’s real!” she said to Us Weekly. “We don’t try to be anything we are not […] Our first year had its ups and downs. There were a lot of changes that took place around us. My parents divorced and that really has been a very hard adjustment. We also were friends for so long we really had to learn how to respect each other as life partners.”

He also has been open enough to allow her to make posts that Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar may frown upon.

“People… write comments to me about wearing a bathing suit in the pool,” she said, according to Hollywood Gossip. “I mean I’m not going to wear scuba gear, or shorts and a t-shirt to swim in that’s ridiculous in my mind.”

Check out Amy in a bikini below.

Earlier this spring, there were rumors that Amy came close to divorcing her husband.