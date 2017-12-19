Did Tom Schwartz Cheat On Katie Maloney During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 6?

Is Jax Taylor passing the cheating torch to his friend and co-star Tom Schwartz?

Just one week after Jax Taylor came clean about his affair with Faith Stowers, a sneak peek at next week’s episode features returning cast member Lala Kent discussing allegations which claim Tom Schwartz was unfaithful to his wife, Katie Maloney, after their August 2016 wedding.

“I get a phone call from my friend Ali and she’s like, ‘Tom Schwartz is here. Dude, he can’t keep his hands off me.’ They made out, he was like touchy-feely,” Lala Kent explained to Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix in the just-released sneak peek.

Then, when Scheana Marie asked if the incident had taken place prior to Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney’s wedding, Lala Kent confirmed that it had happened after. That said, there doesn’t appear to be any evidence proving Kent’s claims are true. So, when it comes down to it, this may be nothing more than another cast rumor.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s relationship has been in the spotlight for the first few episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 due to his affair with Faith Stowers but now, as the season continues, the spotlight may shift to newlyweds Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, who were seen walking down the aisle during the finale episode of Season 5.

A post shared by Tom Schwartz (@twschwa) on Oct 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney have faced allegations of cheating in the past but despite the claims, they continued to work on their relationship and ultimately married over one year ago.

Also during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney were seen nearly splitting up after past rumors of his alleged infidelity resurfaced during a joint bachelor/bachelorette party in New Orleans. As fans will recall, the trip appeared to be quite exhausting for both Schwartz and Maloney but once they returned home, they dedicated themselves to moving forward and getting their relationship to a healthy place.

To see more of Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and their co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Lisa Vanderpump, Tom Sandoval, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Scheana Marie, Lala Kent, and James Kennedy, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.