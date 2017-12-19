Parents Accused Of Trying To Sell Their Kids For Money Or Drugs — Jailed On $100K Bond Each

Police in Los Angeles report they’ve arrested Sarah Nilson, 32, and Vincent Calogero, 38, after the couple attempted to sell their kids in exchange for money or drugs. The couple was taken into custody after police received a call pointing them to a possible child abuse case.

It is unclear what led parents in the neighborhood to call the police out of concern that these kids might be in danger, but Nilson and Calogero are now behind bars, according to Fox News. In a press release the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that Nilson and Calogero were attempting to “give or sell” their two sons and in exchange, they wanted money or drugs.

According to ABC News, when the police went out to this home, they determined the parents were attempting to sell their two sons, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both are being held on $100,000 bond after they were charged with “suspicion of felony child endangerment, child neglect and being under the influence of a controlled substance.” Authorities have published a press release online that is titled “LASD Detectives Seeking Witnesses in a Child Endangerment Incident, 100 BLK Avenue J-8, Lancaster.”

Syda Productions / Shutterstock

The two boys were placed with the Department of Children and Family Services.The two boys are siblings, but other than the reports describing them as “minors,” their ages weren’t reported to the public.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’sDepartmentt is asking for help in this case. They ask:

“Anyone with information regarding this case who may have seen the suspects abusing the children or had the suspects approach them in order to give away their children, and/or sell their children in exchange for drugs or money, are encouraged to contact Lancaster Station at (661) 948-8466 or Detective Gore at (661) 940-3855.”

They also suggest “if you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.”

The LAPD also used this press release to “commend the residence of Lancaster” who did call the police and intervened when seeing these children in danger. Police also reminded the public “if you see something suspicious say something!