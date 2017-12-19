There are some startling accusations being hurled at Silicon Valley actor T.J. Miller by a former girlfriend from 10 years ago when they were college students at George Washington University. The woman, who has not given her name, says that she had dated Miller for two months when his violent side came out. The woman was seeing T.J. Miller at the time he started seeing Kate Gorney, who is now his wife, and Miller is claiming that this is revenge because he chose Kate over her.

The woman, who is choosing to remain anonymous because she says she fears retribution, told the Daily Beast (via Radar Online) about the manner in which she says T.J. Miller sexually assaulted her.

“He just tried a lot of things without asking me, and at no point asked me if I was all right. He choke[d] me, and I kept staring at his face hoping he would see that I was afraid and [that he] would stop… I couldn’t say anything.”

The woman says that she had been drinking heavily, but she remembers being punched in the face while the two had sex. The next day she says Miller told her she had fallen down the stairs.

“I couldn’t bring myself [at the time] to believe this had happened. It was me not wanting it to be true.”

The most violent aspect of the woman’s story happened one night when Miller allegedly choked her in bed.

“He pulled me back to bed and more things happened. He anally penetrated me without my consent, which I actually believe at that point I cried out, like, ‘No,’ and he didn’t continue to do that—but he also had a [beer] bottle with him the entire time. He used the bottle at one point to penetrate me without my consent.”

Reportedly, these are not new accusations, because the woman reported Miller to the student court at George Washington University (GW) in Washington, D.C., over 10 years ago, says the Daily Beast. Even though the woman is remaining anonymous, the Daily Beast is choosing to call her “Sarah.” Rumors of the violent events involving T.J. Miller have allegedly made the rounds in Hollywood for years.

T.J. Miller is refuting the accusations, saying that Sarah circulated the rumors in order to break up Miller and his wife, Kate.

“[‘Sarah’] began again to circulate rumors online once [my and Kate’s] relationship became public. Sadly she is now using the current climate to bandwagon and launch these false accusations again. It is unfortunate that she is choosing this route as it undermines the important movement to make women feel safe coming forward about legitimate claims against real known predators.”

But what would normally be a “he said, she said” tale has a twist, which is that GW contemporaries are coming forward to say that they are familiar with tales of T.J. Miller and violence in the relationship with Sarah. Matt Lord, who is a Massachusetts lawyer, says he also dated Sarah at GW, and he believes Sarah’s story about T.J. Miller and his violent behavior.

“At the time I believed the statements she made regarding the assault by Mr. Miller, and I continue to believe the statements she made are true. She was engaged in student conduct proceedings regarding the sexual assault, and I remember the emotional toll that the assault and the subsequent conduct hearings placed on her.”

After one night with T.J. Miller, housemates of Sarah had overheard events and expressed concern. The next morning, they saw bruises and asked Sarah if she wanted to call the police to report Miller or go to the hospital. Days later, Sarah’s housemates testified in student court against T.J. Miller, who brought a lawyer as well as his father (also a lawyer) with him. One source says that T.J. Miller graduated early and was “expelled after graduation” as an attempt to make both parties happy.

Page Six says that Kate Gorney, the wife of T.J. Miller, released a statement to say that she does not believe the woman accusing Miller, adding that the accusations of sexual assault are merely revenge. Gorney says that the woman was “fixated” on Miller and was angry about being tossed from a GW comedy troupe founded by T.J. Miller.