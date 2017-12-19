Dakota Johnson’s New Man Chris Martin To Reportedly Give Gwyneth Paltrow Away When She Marries Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ready to tie the knot with film producer Brad Falchuk, well over three years after parting ways with Coldplay’s Chris Martin. Although Paltrow and Martin are no longer together – he is rumored to have moved on with Dakota Johnson – he’s actually going to give her away at the ceremony. How does Falchuk feel about Paltrow’s ex-husband walking her down the aisle?

Why Is Martin Giving Paltrow Away?

According to Radar Online, Paltrow relied on Martin’s support when her dad, Bruce, died of cancer 15 years ago. Despite parting ways in the summer of 2014, the former couple has remained close friends and the actress still considers Martin a significant person in her life. For Paltrow, she can think of no better person to give her away than Martin and does not think the request is out of the ordinary. Paltrow and Martin were married for a decade and share two children: Apple, 13, and Moses, 10.

Although Martin giving away Paltrow sounds awkward, Falchuk is completely on board with the plan and could not be happier for his soon-to-be wife. The couple is planning to exchange vows in 2018, though an official wedding date has not been announced.

Sunday brunch #modernfamily A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:59pm PST

Paltrow’s Romantic Engagement

People reports that Paltrow has been dating Falchuk for over three years. The pair announced their relationship in the spring of 2015 during a birthday party for their good friend Robert Downey Jr. Although they confirmed their romance in public, they do a good job of keeping it under wraps.

Ten years of #pepperony ????❤️ A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 15, 2017 at 7:35am PST

An inside source revealed Falchuk proposed a year ago and that Paltrow was initially cautious about getting married once again. Paltrow has not commented on the rumors surrounding her friendship with Martin, but it sounds like she’s ready to take her relationship with Falchuk to the next level.

Paltrow first met Falchuk while working on the set of the musical drama Glee way back in 2010. The movie producer was previously married to Suzanne Buknik for over 10 years. The pair shares two children, Brody and Isabella, and parted ways back in 2013. Paltrow and Falchuk have not confirmed their wedding plans though they have reportedly been engaged for over a year.

What About Martin’s Romance With Dakota Johnson?

While Paltrow and Falchuk get ready for their wedding, AOL reports that Martin’s romance with Fifty Shades Freed star Dakota Johnson is heating up. An inside source recently revealed the couple has been dating for over two months and that their relationship could not be going better. The insider revealed that Martin and Johnson spend a lot of time at his home and have been keeping their romance out of the public eye. They were most recently spotted together at a Nick Cave show in Israel.

PICTURE EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin CONFIRM romancehttps://t.co/EhisptrZsR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 19, 2017

After divorcing Paltrow, Martin briefly dated Annabelle Wallis and Jennifer Lawrence. Johnson, meanwhile, was with Matthew Hitt for a few years before dating Jordan Masterson from Last Man Standing. Dakota Johnson is currently gearing up for the release of Fifty Shades Freed this coming February and has not commented on Martin’s relationship with Paltrow.