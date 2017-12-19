Duggar Family News: Derick Dillard Just Confirmed That He And Jill Have Moved To A Smaller, Cheaper Home

Jill Duggar and her husband, controversial ex-reality TV star Derick Dillard, have been pretty lucky with the houses they have lived in. Since the couple started living together, they have been able to stay in huge, rather luxurious dwellings, with some Counting On fans even referring to the homes as small mansions. Just recently, however, Derick has revealed to his social media followers that he and Jill have moved out of their beautiful house and into a smaller, cheaper home.

The confirmation of the Dillards’ move to a more humble home was confirmed by Derick in what appears to be his favorite form of social media — Twitter. Derick confirmed the move after a Twitter user asked the controversial ex-reality TV star if he and Jill have moved out of their extravagant house. Responding to the Counting On fan, Derick explained that leaving their huge home was a practical choice since their rent now is far cheaper.

Unsurprisingly, this particular revelation has managed to get many members of the Duggar community incredibly interested.

In the r/CountingOn subreddit alone, many members of the online community immediately expressed their surprise at Derick’s mention of rent. After all, it was never mentioned on the family’s reality TV shows that Jill and Derick were paying Jim Bob a fee to live in their old house.

Jill’s former house has always been a point of interest among many members of the Duggar family community. Counting On fans, for one, have noted that Jill seemed to have gotten a far better house than her sister, Jessa, who is also married with kids. When both girls got married, Jessa was given a rather simple home while Jill practically got a mansion.

Enjoyed hearing wisdom for young couples tonight from @DennisRainey & his wife, Barbara. Thank you @cldilla for the invite and @ptoling for hosting! pic.twitter.com/Y23UsD37to — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) November 28, 2017

During that time, Jessa Duggar assured the reality TV community that she felt no ill will toward her sister. Some of the family’s fans, however, remained unconvinced, with many stating that Jill’s big, lavish house was yet another show of favoritism on Jim Bob’s part.

Considering that Derick has confirmed that his family is now living in a smaller home, however, it seems like Jill is starting to live a life that she has never experienced before. Jill, after all, has always been in the favor of her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle. Thus, there is a good chance that the move to a more humble house might have affected Jill significantly.

This is especially true since Derick recently admitted on Twitter that pulling his family from TLC and Counting On was a decision made by himself. From this perspective, it almost seems like Jill had very little control over her recent circumstances. After all, there is a good chance that the family makes pretty good money from appearing on the Duggars’ reality TV show. Without that income, Jill and Derick’s finances must have taken a significant hit.

For now, however, it seems like Jill would simply have to learn how to adapt to a smaller, far more humble house.