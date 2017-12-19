Robert Pattinson Moving On From FKA Twigs With His ‘Hary Potter’ Co-Star Emma Watson?

Ever since Robert Pattinson broke up with FKA Twigs in October, fans have wondered who will be the next special woman in his life. Cameras have caught him getting cozy with a mysterious blonde, but the big rumor is that he is moving on with his Harry Potter co-star, Emma Watson. Are the two going for it now that they are both single?

Are The Harry Potter Co-stars More Than Just Friends?

According to the Christian Post, Pattinson and Watson are pursuing a romance, and it is being widely reported in the foreign press. A source claims that the two are talking everyday and trying to figure out if there is long-term potential for them.

Watson never talks about her personal life and explained in a Vanity Fair interview earlier this year that she wants to be consistent.

“I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home,” Watson said. “You can’t have it both ways.”

Emma Watson And Robert Pattinson Are Both Newly Single

People Magazine reported in November that Watson and her boyfriend of two years, William “Mack” Knight, split a few months ago, but, it took a while for the media to find out. News of their relationship first broke in early 2016, after the two spent a week together in Big Sur, California. They had been spotted just a few weeks earlier exiting a performance of Hamilton on Broadway.

Pattinson recently ended his three-year relationship with Twigs after it “fizzled out,” despite being engaged. The couple made their final public appearance together back in May at the Cannes Film Festival. They were also ultra-private and never even acknowledged their engagement. When Pattinson appeared on the Howard Stern Show during the summer, the host asked him if he was engaged to Twigs, and he responded, “Yeah. Kind of.”

He went on to tell Stern that trying to keep a relationship private is one of the most frustrating things in the world because you want to protect it and not let crazy people in. But, creating that big boundary can be difficult for the relationship.

Now that they are both back on the market, could Pattinson and Watson be interested in developing their own romance? Per Gossip Cop, the reports are apparently made up. Reps for both actors, who met in 2005 while filming Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, have dismissed the dating rumors and said they are simply “not true.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly is reporting that Robert Pattinson and a mysterious blonde attended Seth McFarlane’s annual holiday party in Los Angeles recently, and sources say the two were holding hands and together the entire night.