Miley Cyrus is dishing on her fashion choices following the first of The Voice Season 13’s two-night finale, and revealing that she actually got the shoes she wore for the latest episode from the “stripper store.” Miley opened up about the surprising item she wore on the latest episode of the talent search on December 18 and revealed to press after the show that she decided to bedazzle her own shoes after buying them at the niche shop.

When asked where Miley bought her heels, she told People following the Monday night show that she initially bought them for $7 and then stuck on the rhinestones herself.

“They’re from a stripper store,” Cyrus told reporters backstage of her bedazzled heels during the Monday night show. “They’re only $7.”

The “Malibu” singer then joked that “they can be yours for the low price of seven bucks and a broken ankle.”

Miley confirmed that she put her own spin on her pair of “stripper” heels with a little help from her glue gun, calling her decision to stick on her own rhinestones “the customization.”

But it sounds like the star was doing all she could to avoid breaking her ankles in her cheap shoes, as she also told reporters after the first half of the finale that she had a fellow coach on hand to carry her around to avoid having to actually walk to the stage or make her way around backstage.

Joking that she “can’t walk in these,” Cyrus revealed that Adam Levine actually had to carry her around all night whenever it was time to move from her red spinning chair.

“I can only slide,” the singer and actress joked of the difficulty she was having making her way around the NBC studio after slipping into her custom “stripper store” shoes. “Walking isn’t great.”

Miley teamed her custom shoes with a one shouldered purple and silver floor-length gown, which was actually pretty tame compared to some of the outfits Billy Ray Cyrus’s daughter has been sporting on the NBC show since she returned to her coaching chair for her second non-consecutive season earlier this year.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Miley’s latest unique fashion choice on The Voice comes after weeks of somewhat bizarre outfit choices from the former Hannah Montana actress, many of which saw her roasted by fans of the singing competition across social media.

Earlier this season, Cyrus was slammed for wearing a huge pink tiered dress that some viewers likened to a trash bag after the various tiers completely swamped her figure.

Shortly after, she then shocked The Voice fans all over again after she took to her coaching chair in a puffy giant yellow gown in late November.

The bizarre outfit choice had fans tweeting out GIFs and memes as the episode aired live on NBC, many of which compared her to both Sesame Street’s Big Bird as well as a bright yellow shower loofah.

But despite all the talk about her outfit choices, Miley will be returning to her coaching chair again tonight (December 19) to see her her only remaining contestant Brooke Simpson can take home the big win.

The Voice will finally crown its thirteenth winner on NBC during the grand finale from 8 p.m. ET.