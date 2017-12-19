Is Selena Gomez On The Verge Of Getting Married? Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Planning An Engagement

Justin Bieber may be preparing to get engaged to Selena Gomez in the coming weeks.

According to a new report, Gomez and Bieber may be planning a wedding after celebrating the holidays with one another months after their October reunion.

“Friends expect Justin to pop the question over the holidays!” a Straight Shuter insider revealed to Radar Online on December 19.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez reconciled their relationship in late October after previously spending over a year apart as Gomez enjoyed a 10-month relationship with The Weeknd. In the months since then, they’ve been spending tons of time with one another and have even been caught kissing.

“Justin has been looking at rings and plans to ask her to marry him over Christmas,” added the source.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber began dating one another in 2010 but called it quits on their exclusive relationship in 2012. From there, the couple got back together frequently until 2016, when they got into an ugly feud with one another in the comments section of a photo shared by Bieber.

As fans may recall, it all started after Justin Bieber shared a photo of himself and then-flame Sofia Richie in August of last year. As rumors swirled in regard to the alleged nature of their relationship, Bieber told his fans and followers to stop being mean to the model and threatened to make his Instagram private if they failed to do so.

In response to Justin Bieber’s comments to his fans, Selena Gomez fired back at her on-again, off-again boyfriend, telling him that he should realize that his fans have been there from him from the start and suggesting he keep images of himself and Richie off his page.

Selena Gomez’s recommendation didn’t sit well with Justin Bieber, and after he accused her of using him to get attention, she shot back, reminding Bieber that she was the one who forgave him after he cheated on her numerous times during their relationship.

News of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber’s potential future engagement comes just after Gomez’s mom was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a heated conversation with Gomez. As TMZ reported earlier this morning, Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefy, was shocked to learn how serious she and Bieber had become and was taken aback after discovering that they were seeking couples counseling.