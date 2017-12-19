‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Wednesday, Dec. 20: JJ’s Plan, Jennifer’s Horror, And Jack Deveraux Appears

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, December 20 reveal it will be an episode focused on JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) has a horrible realization after talking to her son. Also, Matthew Ashford will reprise the role of Jack Deveraux. The deceased character will make a ghostly appearance to the tormented detective.

On Monday’s episode of the NBC soap opera, JJ got his job back after being cleared of any wrongdoing. He told Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) he didn’t think Lani Price (Sal Stowers) would be comfortable working with him. So, he was paired with Eli Grant (Lamon Archey). While Jennifer and Abigail (Marci Miller) were thrilled with the reinstatement, JJ was not.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that JJ feels that there is no justice for Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). He is overwhelmed with guilt over shooting the young man. Even though he didn’t realize he was shooting at Theo, that doesn’t make JJ feel any better. It certainly doesn’t help that Abe Carver (James Reynolds) wants vengeance.

Expect an episode to be solely focused on what JJ is going through. He will write letters to his loved ones explaining his decision to commit suicide. He will also have a phone conversation with his mother that chills her to the bone. She tries to keep him on the line, but he insists on having to go and hangs up. The sneak peek preview from NBC shows Jennifer standing in the town square, her face frozen with fear.

Days of Our Lives spoilers also confirm that on Wednesday, Jack Deveraux will appear. JJ will have flashbacks of more joyful times with his family. However, that isn’t the only time Matthew Ashford will show up, SoapCentral reported. He will also appear as a ghostly vision to the detective.

Other things to expect in the upcoming episode is seeing Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). She will be sitting on a bed looking toward JJ. He is standing in his police uniform looking down calmly at his service weapon. She has a look of fear on her face, according to a sneak peek photo published in Soap Opera Digest. Hopefully, she can talk him out of suicide.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.