When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton effortlessly melds together elegance and comfort, but nevertheless remains chic and stylish at the same time. It’s a formula the Duchess of Cambridge has perfectly executed wherever she goes and whether she’s pregnant or not. For 2017, she was seen wearing blue colors with more frequency, and here are her best looks so far.

Pastel Blue Coat Dress

Kate greeted sunny Luxembourg in this powder blue coat dress by designer Emilia Wickstead. ­The dress comes with a belted middle portion that cinches Kate’s waist to reveal her slim figure. It also features pleats for a ladylike feel.

To complete her look, Kate wore a pair of nude heels and accessorized with blue topaz and diamond drop earrings from Kiki McDonough, according to the Daily Mail.

Prussian Blue Coat Dress

Duchess Kate appears to be a huge fan of coat dresses, especially as she is seen wearing this type of clothing in various official engagements. She was seen wearing a different coat dress during her official trip to Germany in July. This time, it comes in the shade Prussian blue and was designed by Catherine Walker & Co.

The choice of color, however, was no coincidence. As the Telegraph reported, Prussian Blue, otherwise known as Berlin Blue, was first developed in Berlin in the 18th century and became the lead color for German military uniforms until the First World War.

Interestingly, Prussian Blue is also known as Cornflower Blue, which is the national flower of Germany. Not only does Kate have exquisite taste in fashion, but she also knows how important it is to dress appropriately for the occasion.

Baby Blue Lace Dress

Kate glammed up for a World Mental Health Day event held at Buckingham Palace in October. It was her first public appearance since her third pregnancy was announced. Despite having suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during the early weeks of her pregnancy, the 35-year-old was all smiles as she interacted with guests in this blue lace dress by Temperley.

Heathcliff O'Malley / Getty Images

Glittery Blue Gown

In November, Kate Middleton showed off her baby bump and pregnancy glow in a glittering Jenny Packham gown while attending the Royal Variety Performance.

Eddie Mulholland / Getty Images

Pale Blue Suit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ushered in the holiday season by unveiling the official photo for their family Christmas card. In the picture, the family of four color-coordinated in blue tones, with Kate in particular wearing a matching pencil skirt and jacket number from Catherine Walker. Like many of Kate’s outfit, the peplum top features a belted mid-portion that cuts through the waistline to accentuate the curves.