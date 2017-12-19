‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victor Decides Nikki’s Fate, Will He Send Her To Prison?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) will put Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) in an impossible position. Victor knows that Nikki was the one who embezzled his money. He doesn’t want to see her go to jail, so he comes up with a plan that could make it all go away. The question is, will Nikki agree to his terms or decide to take her chance with a court trial?

On Tuesday’s show, Victor calls Nikki to the ranch to talk about something that affects them both. Young and the Restless spoilers state that when she arrives at the ranch, he has dinner waiting for her. He invited her to sit down with him, and he tries to make a deal with her.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor admits he knows about her embezzling scheme. He suggests he knows who helped her and if they don’t draft an agreement, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) could be in trouble too. Of course, that’s the last thing Nikki wants so she agrees to sit down and listen to Victor’s pitch.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor informs Nikki that if she agrees to move back home to the ranch and work on their marriage, the charges can go away. He added that everything must be “on his terms.”

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Nikki hasn’t given Victor her answer yet. However, on Thursday’s show, Nikki and Victor put their plan into motion. That seems to imply that Nikki will move back to the ranch and he will let her know the criminal charges were dropped.

Little does Nikki know that the feds had no intention of charging her with anything. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) report concluded that that the transfers were a bank error. He recommended for Christine (Lauralee Bell) and Paul (Doug Davidson) to drop all charges against Newman Enterprises and Victor.

How will the Newman children react when Nikki moves back home? Nick will probably assume that Victor blackmailed her in some way. Let’s face it: even without her legal dilemma, Nikki wanted to reconcile with Victor.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.