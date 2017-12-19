Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been dating for two years already. The couple first met during Season 9 of The Voice, and they quickly developed feelings for each other. As a matter of fact, they were confirmed to be together a few months after the ninth installment of the popular TV series premiered. Now, new reports suggest that the pair is planning to have a baby.

Pregnancy rumors have been hounding Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship. In September, the estranged wife of Gavin Rossdale reportedly underwent IVF treatments in an attempt to get pregnant. Unconfirmed claims suggest that the couple has been thinking of expanding their family for months and are serious about it, Us Weekly reported.

Many fans have also claimed that the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s famous flat belly has started turning into a growing baby bump. In fact, a photo of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton during this year’s Thanksgiving Day almost broke the internet after some followers noticed the songstress’ bulkier midsection. A number of Gwen’s supporters guessed that it was only a “food baby.” However, there were a few who claimed that the couple could possibly be expecting already.

Adding fuel to the fire is the most recent statement from Gwen Stefani, who said that she is very thrilled to “go big” this upcoming holiday season. During a phone interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest, the girlfriend of Blake Shelton said that she is very excited to spend her Christmas with Miranda Lambert’s estranged husband and three children — Apollo, 3; Zuma, 8; and Kingston, 11. Because of this, some fans cannot help but speculate that Gavin Rossdale’s ex-sweetheart might be hinting that they will welcome a new addition to the family very soon.

While these pregnancy rumors could possibly be true, it is important to note that the couple has yet to confirm or deny these reports. Hence, devoted supporters of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton should take these speculations with a grain of salt until everything is proven true and correct.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Life reports that Gwen Stefani was seen shopping with Blake Shelton in Los Angeles earlier this week. The news outlet shares that the couple looked extremely happy as they departed from a supermarket. The news came a few weeks after some rumors claimed that they are currently not on speaking terms.

Speculation suggests that Blake got mad after Gwen sided with Gavin Rossdale, who lambasted the country singer for allegedly allowing sons Kingston and Zuma to use firearms. The “Sweet Escape” singer reportedly asked her boyfriend to understand where Gavin is coming from, being the father of her three children. Neither of the singers has commented on these feud rumors as of this writing.