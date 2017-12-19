‘Roseanne’ Revival Spoilers: Christopher Lloyd Joins The Cast In Hilarious New Role

Roseanne revival news continues to roll in, and fans are loving every minute of it. This week it was revealed that beloved actor Christopher Lloyd would be joining the cast of the show for a brand new role, and it is sure to have viewers laughing.

According to a Dec. 18 report by Pop Culture, Christopher Lloyd will be playing a brand new character, who will be the boyfriend of Roseanne and Jackie’s mother, Beverly, whom she met in the nursing home where she lives. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actress Estelle Parsons is returning to reprise her role as Bev Harris, the now 90-year-old mother of Roseanne, who has a knack for driving Dan Connor crazy.

Just days after Estelle Parsons return for the Roseanne revival was announced, her character’s storyline was also revealed. Estelle will be featured in two episodes of the revival, and will be living in a nursing home where she has been known as a cougar due to the fact that she is dating a much younger man of 70, whom fans now know will be portrayed by Christopher Lloyd.

Christopher Lloyd is best known for his roles as Doctor Emmett Brown in the Back To The Future trilogy, as well as playing Reverend Jim “Iggy” Ignatoski on the hit television series Taxi. He has also appeared as Uncle Fester in The Addams Family films, had roles in Clue, One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and more. The 79-year-old actor has become beloved by movie and television fans alike, and will likely bring some wacky humor to the Roseanne revival.

In addition to Christopher Lloyd’s casting, the Roseanne revival will also welcome back actor James Pickens Jr, who played the role of Chuck, Adilah Barnes will reprise her role as Anne Marie, Natalie West will be back as Crystal, Sandra Bernhard will return as Nancy, and Johnny Galecki will be playing David again, along with the return of all of the original cast members, to give fans some major nostalgia from the original series.

The Roseanne revival begins airing on ABC in March.