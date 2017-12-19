‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Thorne Uses Quinn To Split ‘Bridge’ – Engagement Ring Is Key

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) might have gotten Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) to say ‘yes’ to his proposal, but that’s a long way from making it down the aisle. Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is intent on making Brooke see that Ridge isn’t the man for her and it’s Ridge himself that may have given Thorne the proof he needs to take him down. It’s all about the engagement ring that Ridge had Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) design for Brooke.

Engagement announced at Christmas

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that on Friday, December 22, Ridge announces their engagement to the family and others at Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) house. Ridge can’t wait to shoot off his mouth and rub it in everyone’s faces that he managed to talk Brooke into taking him back. Ridge rushes to tell Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) about the engagement, but Bill is too focused on Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) baby news to pay much attention.

When Ridge announces the engagement at the party, Thorne already knew about it, but he’s still furious to have Ridge salt the wound and crow about winning Brooke. Thorne is sure that Ridge is the wrong man for her, that he will cheat and hurt Brooke again, and that she can do better. Thorne is also sure that he’s the better man for her. Brooke still isn’t seeing it that way and keeps pushing Thorne back into the friend zone, but that changes soon as they get another shot at love, according to writer Brad Bell.

Should Brooke accept Ridge's ring? RT for yes or Like for No #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/l6sSVoH8f7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) November 19, 2016

The ring is the thing – a sign of betrayal

So far, Brooke hasn’t put the ring on her finger and has no idea where Ridge got the ring, but that’s about to become a very big deal. B&B spoilers from Soap Central promise that next week, Brooke asks Thorne to move out of her house in respect of her engagement to Ridge. Thorne will move out, but that just makes him more desperate to prove that Ridge can’t be trusted. It will be at work at the Forrester offices that Thorne discovers the truth about Brooke’s engagement ring.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thorne thinks it’s a disgusting and permanent sign of Ridge’s betrayal that he had Quinn design Brooke’s engagement ring. That’s the woman that Ridge was kissing and with whom he betrayed both Brooke and Eric. When Thorne finds out that Quinn designed her engagement ring, B&B spoilers reveal he’ll rush right over to tell Brooke that the massive diamond on her finger is a sure sign that Ridge cannot be trusted.

Yesterday on #BoldandBeautiful, Quinn and Ridge give in to temptation. WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/iSK4pjXXTD pic.twitter.com/BEonOg6X2u — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 1, 2017

Brooke’s finger weighs her down

At first, Brooke will deny that Ridge having Quinn design her ring is a problem. But Thorne’s words will eat at Brooke’s confidence in Ridge. Bold spoilers have shown that Ridge is cocky and confident about winning back Ridge. He acts like it was inevitable and that he deserves her and that all his past betrayals mean nothing. Thorne believes his brother is the worst thing for Brooke, and soon enough, Brooke starts to question whether she should have let Ridge back into her life.

Every time Brooke looks at the diamond on her finger, B&B spoilers indicate she will picture Quinn and Ridge working together on the ring, perhaps even laughing over fooling them. Brooke will be stunned that Ridge would use the woman he cheated with to design her ring and that’s the end of the latest “Bridge” engagement. Katherine Kelly Lang confirmed on social media that Thorne and Brooke would be lovers – so that means Ridge won’t last long. Read these Bold spoilers for the week of December 18 and check back often for more The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.