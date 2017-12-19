‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Eric Martsolf On Brady’s Villain Streak, Tired Of People Ripping His World Apart

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady Black’s villain streak is going to continue. Even though many fans believe that it is because of Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), his issues go deeper than that. Actor Eric Martsolf talked about his character and explained that Brady is tired of people coming in and ripping his world apart.

In the latest issue of CBS Soaps In Depth, several DOOL actors discussed the various storylines. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, a comment was made about Abe Carver’s (James Reynolds) personal loss. However, that was not the only person that was talked about. Brady Black was also described.

Ever since Brady found out that his brother, Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) slept with Nicole, he has been on a rampage. Days Of Our Lives spoilers teased he would go through a bit of a personality change. That has happened, with him becoming angry, bitter, and turning into a bit of a villain.

While some people assume it is because of Nicole Walker, that isn’t the only person who has affected him negatively. Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) abandoned Brady and their son, Tate. Of course, it was for their protection, but Brady doesn’t know that.

Before that, there was Kristen DiMera (Eileen Davidson) and of course, now there is the new threat of Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva). Besides all of the trouble with women, Brady has a problem with addiction and fails to please his grandfather, no matter how much he tries.

Eric Martsolf explained that Brady is sick and tired of everyone coming into Salem and destroying his life. While some things were out of his control, like Theresa leaving, he fails to take responsibility for other issues. For example, the way he has handled Eve Kiriakis has failed miserably. He has gone way too far in order to eliminate the new threat. As Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicated, it has all backfired on Brady. It seems that it will continue to unless he gets a grip and begins to think logically.

“He’s tired of people coming in and ripping his world apart.”

Things are going to continue to get complicated in Brady’s world. With the news that Brady and Eve share a kiss, fans are wondering what will happen next.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.