‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Will Sonny Regret His Decision To Pick Will Over Paul?

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the love triangle between Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) is going to get messier. As DOOL fans know, the three men all have strong ties to one another, with Sonny stuck right in the middle. However, things may not work out the way Sonny wants them to.

According to a December 18 report by Soap Hub, it looks like Sonny may come to regret breaking things off with Paul in order to try again with Will. Days of Our Lives viewers have watched as Will Horton has struggled to remember anything about his past life in Salem, including his very own husband, Sonny Kiriakis. However, the one thing that Will is certain about is his attraction for Paul, which has complicated things for Sonny even further.

It seems that if Sonny had chosen Paul over Will, he wouldn’t be in this predicament. While Sonny would have likely always wondered what could have been if he and Will had tried to work things out, even in spite of his current amnesia, he would have had a loving husband in Paul, who always put him first, which Will has not always done in the past. In addition, Days of Our Lives fans have seen a big change in Will’s personality since his return from the dead. Will is not the same man that Sonny once knew. He doesn’t remember his life, he’s ready to be single and try his hand at dating, and Paul is at the top of his radar. While Sonny is chasing after Will, Will is certainly going to have his eyes on Paul.

TFW you lost your memory and you kissed your alleged husband's fiancé… #DAYS pic.twitter.com/XBDiDWxuRd — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) December 17, 2017

To make matters worse, it seems that Will is much more attracted to Paul than he is to Sonny. Even if Will’s memories were to return, that attraction would likely still be there and causing problems between him and Sonny, especially considering that Will had cheated on Sonny with Paul in the past. It looks like Sonny may want to rethink his choice before it’s too late, and Days of Our Lives fans see Will Horton and Paul Narita pair off, leaving Sonny out in the cold.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.