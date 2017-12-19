NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Could Get Chicago Bulls’ Nikola Mirotic In Suggested Trade

December 15 is the informal start of the NBA trade season after the league lifted its restriction to trade newly-acquired players on that date. With the restraint rescinded, teams are now permitted to complete deals with everyone else as long as their salary cap allows it.

One of the noisiest trade rumors around the league right now is an impending Los Angeles Lakers midseason trade. The Lakers are struggling at the moment with a 10-18 slate, 11th in the Western Conference, and they have lost three consecutive games with a roster pebbled with young players.

The Hollywood squad is the third youngest team in the NBA with an average age of 24.25. Only the Phoenix Suns and Chicago Bulls are younger, via Hero Sports.

With that, many analysts believe that the Lakers are only one trade away from becoming a notable postseason threat in the West.

SB Nations’ Silver Screen & Roll blog said that the Lakers are presently in-need of three-point shooters. In a league that has metamorphosed into a three-pointing shooting contest, the Lakers are dead last in that category statistically, shooting a dismal 32.3 percent from outside the rainbow line, as per Team Rankings.

The blog then suggested a trade that would send Larry Nance Jr. and Corey Brewer to the Chicago Bulls for sharp-shooting big man Nikola Mirotic.

Chicago Bulls players Bobby Portis (left) and Nikola Mirotic have been the subject of rumors after a reported “punching” incident involving the two. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

Mirotic’s name has been rolling in the rumor mill these past few weeks after he told reporters two months ago that he wants to be traded. The Spaniard declared the comments in the aftermath of a “punching” incident with teammate Bobby Portis.

Last October, Mirotic was hospitalized for a concussion and facial fracture treatment following a reported physical argument with Portis in practice. The incident made sports headlines and the two has yet to formally reconcile.

They have both played well on the court since Mirotic’s return, but the two are still not on speaking terms off it, according to Sporting News.

Bleacher Report noted that the Bulls “have put Mirotic on the trade block” despite co-existing excellently with Portis during game time.

With the Bulls seemingly decided to part ways with Mirotic, the Lakers are suggested to pursue a deal for the former Spanish League MVP soonest.