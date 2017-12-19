Javi Marroquin Cheating On Briana DeJesus? ‘Teen Mom’ Star Packs On The PDA With A Mystery Woman

Ever since his divorce from Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, Javi Marroquin has been a busy man when it comes to his love life. First, he briefly dated Lauren Comeau, and by the fall, he moved on with Lowry’s co-star Briana DeJesus. Their relationship seems to be moving quickly, but is it possible that Marroquin is already cheating?

Before DeJesus and Marroquin made their romance official in October, fans had already picked up on the fact that something was going on between them. Once they did confirm their relationship, the couple began sharing multiple pictures on social media featuring family outings with their kids and others with lots of PDA.

Did Javi Cheat On Briana?

But now, a new video clip has emerged that shows Marroquin getting hot and heavy with a mystery woman during a night out with the boys.

Teen Mom Talk Now reports that the father of Lincoln, 3, confessed right before cameras caught him grinding with the unknown female that, “The women would not be happy if they see what we’re doing tonight.”

After a lap dance and a kiss, Javi Marroquin said that he felt bad and wasn’t sure if he did the right thing.

However, he didn’t feel bad about cheating on DeJesus, because the clip is from his time on Marriage Boot Camp, when he was technically still single. He and Lowry appeared on the show while they were going through their divorce, well before he started his relationship with DeJesus.

A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Dec 3, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Marroquin And DeJesus Already Planning On A Baby?

Things are good for the new couple, and according to In Touch Weekly, DeJesus is already hinting that she and Marroquin are trying to get pregnant.

During a recent Twitter exchange, Marroquin wrote that he felt like he had just left, but this time things would be different. DeJesus replied, “Sure will.”

Then, a fan cut into the conversation and tweeted that she thinks DeJesus is pregnant, and she replied, “Not yet.”

Between the two they already have three children. Marroquin has Lincoln, and DeJesus has two daughters: 6-year-old Nova and 3-month old Stella.

The steamy social media pics also continue, with People Magazine reporting that their latest ones feature the two locking lips while wearing coordinating outfits, with Marroquin added the caption, “King and Queen.”

They posted another pic shortly after, with Marroquin standing behind DeJesus putting his arms around her waist. Instead of a caption, she simply added a heart emoji.

While the relationship seems to be going strong, things are about to change drastically for the couple. Javi Marroquin recently revealed that the Air Force is deploying him again.