Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson 2017: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Stars To Have Two Kids In Movie, Actor Still Pissed?

Devoted followers of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson are thrilled to see the pair reprise their roles as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele in the upcoming Fifty Shades Freed movie. The popular film franchise is an adaptation of E.L. James’ erotic novels. Now, recent spoilers suggest that the 28-year-old actress’ character would have a lot of sufferings on the third and last installment of the Fifty Shades movie series.

Reports suggest that Christian Grey would get mad at Anastasia Steele after the latter confirms her pregnancy. The character of Jamie Dornan would get worried that Ana might abandon him after welcoming their bundle of joy. Other Fifty Shades Freed spoilers claimed Dakota Johnson’s Ana would also be accused of intentionally getting pregnant to trap her billionaire boyfriend.

Also, Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) and Elena Lincoln (Kim Basinger) are said to cause major troubles in the Fifty Shades Freed movie. Speculations have it that Jack would try to capture Ana (Dakota Johnson) while Christian (Jamie Dornan) is out of town for another business trip. However, instead of Dakota’s character, Jack would take Mia Grey (Rita Ora) after his attempt to kidnap Ana did not push through.

Spoilers have it that Christian would also learn that Jack came from the same orphanage where his foster parents found him. Because of this, a number of fans have started speculating that Jamie Dornan and Eric Johnson’s characters could possibly be brothers. There are also claims stating that Dakota Johnson would have two kids on the Fifty Shades Freed movie.

Meanwhile, Cosmopolitan shares that there would be new characters in the last installment of the Fifty Shades film franchise, which include Bella Heathcote and Tyler Hoechlin. The news outlet also revealed that Fay Masterson, Robinne Lee and Hugh Dancy would also make an appearance in Fifty Shades Freed movie. It remains to be seen if these new personalities would have positive or negative effects on the relationship of Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson’s characters.

I was thinking about! Hm, if the lead actors will don't mind … why not, I'd to watching it. #FiftyShadesFreed: BAD NEWS for #JamieDornan and #DakotaJohnson fans ahead of final movie https://t.co/K6sQ4G9CWx — Mrs. T. W. Miller???? (@IAmAphroditeOz) December 12, 2017

In other news, the stars of the Fifty Shades film series are reportedly not on speaking terms. Express reported Jamie Dornan got pissed at Dakota Johnson due to the latter’s diva attitude while filming the Fifty Shades Freed movie. There were even rumors stating that the pair is unlikely to walk on the red carpet premiere together due to their bad blood.

Fifty Shades Freed: Amazing news for Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson film ahead of release https://t.co/XC3oCei9I9 — ❦ Amy ❦ (@amypeck2011) November 10, 2017

While these reports could be true, it is important to note that neither Jamie nor Dakota has confirmed anything as of yet. Hence, fans should take these rumors lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Catch the Fifty Shades Freed movie on Feb. 9, 2018. Stay tuned for more news and updates about Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson!