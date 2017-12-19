Kylie Jenner Concerned About ‘KUWTK’ Baby Birth Amid Pregnancy Weight Gain

Kylie Jenner has shared her concerns about giving birth in February, it’s been stressed.

According to People, the 20-year-old, who sources claimed was pregnant with her first child in September, has made it known that she is somewhat nervous about giving birth in the next couple of months.

Sources tell the outlet that Kylie Jenner has prepared herself for the birth the best way she can, but since she’s never been in that position before, she doesn’t know what to expect when it’s finally time to welcome her baby into the world.

Kylie Jenner has been getting a lot of advice from family and friends, who have been assuring her that she’ll be fine, so long as she follows their tips and doesn’t overthink the process as she births her supposed baby girl.

The publication continues to share that Kylie Jenner is definitely nervous about entering the hospital and preparing for such a life-changing moment, but she’s definitely not freaking out about it.

Sources say that throughout the pregnancy, she’s remained very calm and collected. Kylie Jenner is beyond excited about becoming a mother — she doesn’t quite know what’s going to come her way, but finally meeting her baby will be the biggest joy of her life.

In recent weeks, reports have claimed that Kylie Jenner has been dealing with weight gain issues because she’s been treating herself to plenty of junk food that has seen her sport a much fuller figure in recent weeks.

The reality star isn’t used to her current bigger state, and though she’s allegedly said to feel somewhat uncomfortable with the added weight, she’s making the most out of the experience because Kylie Jenner is aware that once the baby arrives, she’ll be back to eating healthy.

Right now, Kylie Jenner wants to do nothing more but focus on delivering a healthy baby, and that’s exactly what she’s doing.

As previously mentioned, the baby girl is expected to be welcomed into the world in February, and from what’s been gathered, Kylie Jenner will be welcoming a small number of camera crew into the delivery room to document the joyful moment for the family’s show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.