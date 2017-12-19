Angelina Jolie And Jennifer Garner Bonding Over Their Broken Hearts?

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner are both famous single moms who are going through painful and public divorces, and a new report claims the two are bonding over their broken hearts. Could the two actresses be opening up to each other and helping each other get through their breakups?

It’s no doubt that the two would have a lot to talk about if they did get together, but according to Gossip Cop, the OK! Magazine story that said they had a “heart-to-heart” at a recent event is purely fan fiction. The rumor-debunking website couldn’t find a single event both actresses have been to, and there is no evidence the two have ever chatted.

The closest link anyone could make between Garner and Jolie was Us Weekly, who shared a video of Garner joking that she was dating Pitt after he and Jolie split last year. She had at least one of the videographers believing her before she burst into laughter.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Have Yet To Finalize Their Divorce

Both Jolie and Garner are dealing with difficult divorces. For Jolie, reports claim she is refusing multi-million-dollar payouts from Pitt, and there is disagreement over custody of their six children. Hollywood Life is reporting that the former couple has agreed to spend Christmas together for the sake of the kids, but there are no plans for reconciliation and the divorce is moving forward.

The source claims that the holidays make Pitt sentimental – especially about his kids – and Jolie finally has softened to the idea of her ex playing Santa on Christmas morning.

Pitt has revealed that he has gotten sober since his split with Jolie and is focusing on his work and his children.

Jennifer Garner Is Supporting Ben Affleck As He Continues Rehab

When it comes to Garner, she and Affleck have worked hard to keep things amicable and co-parent their three children. However, Affleck has continued to struggle with getting sober. He finished a rehab program back in March, but cameras have recently caught him attending daily outpatient treatment.

Exclusive: Ben Affleck is continuing alcohol treatment https://t.co/gwHVYeLYje — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 15, 2017

According to the International Business Times, the Justice League star has been going to a residential rehab facility for the past couple of months to deal with his disease. In the pictures, two women are accompanying the Oscar winner, and it is believed they are his sober coaches.

“Ben’s main priorities never wavered,” reveals an insider. “He’s focused on his family and spending time with Lindsay [Shookus]. Dealing with this disease is something he’ll have to work on for the rest of his life, and he remains focused on it.”

Recently he chose to spend time with family in Los Angeles instead of attending Shookus’ sister’s wedding in Buffalo. He has said that he wants his kids to know that there no shame in getting help when you need it.