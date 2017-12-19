Justin Bieber: His Romantic Plans To Spend New Year’s Eve With Selena Gomez

Justin Bieber is having the time of his life with Selena Gomez as they gear up for yet another trip outside of Los Angeles.

Since reconciling in September, the couple has been inseparable from one another, and according to E! News, as cited by Hollywood Life, now that things are getting serious, the two are doing a lot more traveling together.

Justin Bieber has reportedly planned a getaway trip with Gomez to New York City in order to celebrate New Year’s Eve later this month.

Supposedly, the trip had been planned for a while, and since Justin Bieber and his girlfriend won’t be together for Christmas, it only made sense that they finally get to spend their remaining days off in the Big Apple together.

Back in November, it was claimed that Justin Bieber had not been invited to celebrate Thanksgiving at the home of Selena’s family because they still weren’t happy about the fact that the “Come & Get It” hitmaker had reconciled with her on-off boyfriend.

Clearly, however, things are getting very serious between the duo, and while Selena’s family still isn’t fond about the reunion with Justin Bieber, they are starting to see that the twosome is beyond committed to making their romance work this time around.

So, given the supposed fact that Justin Bieber won’t be with Selena for Christmas either, they want to do something together for New Year’s Eve, which is why they have decided to jet to New York City together.

It’s believed that Justin will start working on his new album next year, with a planned tour for 2019 while Selena has already confirmed reports that she is expected to drop a new record sometime in 2018.

Both of them will have an intense schedule once the new year rings in. So from the way that it’s looking, Justin Bieber just wants to get spend the rest of his free time with Selena in order to build up to a point where they are in a good place with one another before work calls.

From what’s been gathered, Justin Bieber couldn’t be happier since reconciling with Gomez, whom he always knew he would reconcile with, according to sources.