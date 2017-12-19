Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Sports Typical Boyish Style During Latest Red Carpet Appearances

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt hit the red carpet twice in the past week and both times, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie looked more like one of their sons.

In photos shared throughout the past couple of days, 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has been seen sporting her typical boyish style while posing alongside her mother, Angelina Jolie, and her siblings, including 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

On December 18, Radar Online shared a set of photos of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her family, revealing that they had attended the annual United Nations Correspondents Association Awards on Friday night, where the 11-year-old child was seen wearing a matching blazer set with her younger brother, 9-year-old Knox. The two children’s short hairstyle was similar, as well.

In one particular photo, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was seen sporting a black bow-tie with her black blazer and pants set.

The following day, as TooFab revealed, the group was in attendance at Bangsokol: A Requiem for Cambodia at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City. However, during her latest outing, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt dressed far more casual and looked more like her older brother, 16-year-old Maddox, than anyone else. In photos, she was wearing a baggy white button-down shirt with black pants.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Saara Chaudry attend the premiere of ‘The Breadwinner.’ Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

During an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010, Angelina Jolie opened up about her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s boyish style, telling the magazine that her oldest biological child actually thought she was a boy.

“[Shiloh] likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair,” Angelina Jolie explained, according to a report by E! News.

Angelina Jolie has been spotted out and about with her six children many times since she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016. As for Pitt, he hasn’t been seen with any of his kids since they split. Instead, Pitt has been keeping a low profile as he and his estranged wife attempt to hammer out the details of their divorce and their custody arrangement for their children.

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have both been linked to other people post-split, they have not confirmed or gone public with any new romances.