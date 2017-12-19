Julia Roberts Didn’t Say Michelle Obama Isn’t Fit To Clean Melania Trump’s Toilet – Fake News Gets 25K Shares

A fake story claiming that Julia Roberts said Michelle Obama wasn’t fit to clean the toilets of first lady Melania Trump has gone viral and has been shared thousands of times on Facebook and other social media platforms. The most popular version of the false story was published by 50statereport.com, with an article that has been shared more than 13,000 times on Facebook since Sunday, December 17. The piece claims that Roberts defended Melania from being “looked down upon and disrespected by sneering liberals across the country” while “doing a brilliant job.”

Other sites picked up on the fake news, such as trending-info.com, which published the same quote about Julia allegedly dismissing Michelle, with that version being shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook. Additional sites shared the fake article, with thestatespolitics.com getting nearly 5,000 Facebook shares within 22 hours.

However, according to the article titled “FACT CHECK: Did Julia Roberts Say That Michelle Obama ‘Isn’t Fit to Clean Melania Trump’s Toilet?'” from Snopes, Julia didn’t say that quote about Michelle not being fit to clean Melania’s toilet. The fake news creators apparently got the inspiration for the story about Roberts and Obama after the opinion piece called “Will Trump’s lows ever hit rock bottom?” from the USA Today editorial board went viral. Within that article, President Donald Trump was criticized for calling “Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand a wh*re,” making Trump “not fit to clean the toilets in the Barack Obama Presidential Library or to shine the shoes of George W. Bush.”

First lady Melania Trump kisses former first lady Michelle Obama. Saul Loeb / Getty Images

After that quote about President Trump not being worthy enough to clean Mr. Obama’s toilets, the quote was falsely attributed to Julia about former first lady Michelle Obama in a bid to rile up those who are sharing the fake article across social media. The article also claimed that Roberts complimented Melania for having her priorities in order and representing a wonderful role model for young women.

“Melania has her priorities straight and she is a great example for our young women. Michelle? Talk about a wolf in sheepskin.”

However, research proves that Michelle was not disrespected by Julia in such a manner, with the quote being called out of Roberts’ character. That notion hasn’t stopped some people from sharing the false report about Roberts and Obama on Facebook aplenty.