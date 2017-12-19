‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Marla Adams’ Arc Ends Next Month, Will Dina Die?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina Mergeron’s (Marla Adams) storyline could be coming to a close in the next few weeks. A few months ago, Adams sat down with Michael Fairman and revealed that her storyline would last until late January to early February. She refused to give too many clues and hints about her storyline. She told her followers that Dina’s journey would be emotional and dark, but an important story to tell.

According to Soap Central, Dina’s dementia is progressing at a rapid rate. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Dina will decline over the next few weeks. It’s likely that Dina will die next month if her condition continues to decline at the same rate.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease just before Thanksgiving. After Jack (Peter Bergman) learned of her diagnosis, he sat his mother down to talk to her about it. She shocked him and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) when she disclosed that she already knew that she had the disease. Apparently, in Paris, a doctor diagnosed her with the disorder. Jack and Ashley assumed that she kept Graham (Max Shippee) on staff to look after her.

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that with Dina’s storyline wrapping soon, many fans assume that she could end up dying. There seem to be only two ways the writers could play out this storyline. Dina could succumb to Alzheimer’s complications, or the Abbotts could decide to put her in a facility.

Ashley suggested to Jack that they hire a full-time staff to care for Dina. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack refuses to allow anyone to care for his mother. This was after Ashley implied they should find a capable facility to put her in. He wasn’t interested in abandoning his mother. Jack was baffled that Ashley would suggest such a thing.

Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina’s storyline will continue to be gut-wrenching, emotional, dark, but funny at the same time. Her storyline will wrap at the beginning of February sweeps. With the turmoil in the Abbott family right now, it could make Dina’s storyline much more powerful.

