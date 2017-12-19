Kate Middleton And Prince William Reportedly Planning A Hypnobirth For Her Rumored Twins

When it comes to having a baby, expectant mothers everywhere want a delivery with as little pain as possible. For most, that means having an epidural, but for Kate Middleton, it means having a hypnobirth. Could pain during childbirth simply be a case of mind over matter?

What Is A Hypnobirth?

Per Women’s Health, a hypnobirth is a “mindfulness” technique that helps mom alleviate stress and discomfort during labor and delivery. The website Hypnobirthing Australia says that expectant mothers use the method to “tap into the subconscious mind to achieve a state of deep relaxation.”

This technique also releases endorphins, which is important if something unexpected happens during the birthing plan.

Other celebrities swear by the technique, including Jessica Alba and Gisele Bundchen. The wife of Tom Brady once told a Brazilian TV show that her delivery wasn’t painful at all, and she didn’t want to use any drugs because she wanted to be present for the process.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed if Middleton will use the technique for her third baby, but she did use it when she gave birth to Prince George, so it makes sense she would do it again.

Kate Middleton And Prince William Expecting Twins?

But, how useful will the technique be with twins? Hollywood Life is reporting that the royal couple is expecting twin girls and they are thrilled about the news.

There haven’t been twins in the royal bloodline for 700 years, but it is possible that Kate could end that drought since there are twins in both her and William’s families. Kate’s paternal grandmother had a twin sister and her father also had great-aunts who were twins.

On William’s side, his uncle Charles Spencer – who is Diana’s brother – is the father of identical twin girls, and his great-grandfather is also a twin.

William And Kate Show A Little PDA

It’s an extremely happy time in the royal family, with William and Kate expecting next spring, followed by the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In fact, the future king and queen are so overjoyed, that they shared a rare moment of public affection when they recently appeared on the popular British kid’s TV show, Blue Peter.

The show gave the couple a gold Blue Peter badge for exceptional achievement, and during the interview, Kate playfully touched William’s knee as a sign of endearment. Per Cafe Mom, the two expressed their thanks for the award and said they were very touched.

They received the award for their work with the Heads Together campaign, which focuses on the importance of mental health.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have not publicly addressed their birth plan for new baby – or babies.