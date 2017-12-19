Kris Jenner Denies Knowing Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘KUWTK’ Sex Change Plans Pre-Divorce

Kris Jenner has denied reports claiming that she knew her ex-husband, Caitlyn Jenner, had plans to become a woman in the near future.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the family became eager to partake in a media training session to articulate themselves in a better way when they were being interviewed by the press.

A lot of the family members agreed with the fact that they needed some help in the way they expressed themselves when asked about questions they may not feel comfortable to comment on.

It didn’t take long for Caitlyn Jenner to be the topic of discussion in the media training session, with Kris Jenner being the first to be thrown in the hot seat.

When asked if the momager had known that her husband had some sort of desire to eventually become a woman, Kris Jenner was quick to comment by saying that she had no distinct thoughts about the possibilities of her man wanting to undergo surgery to live a completely new life, per a report from Radar Online.

Jenner strongly hints that she wouldn’t have stayed as long as she did had she known that Caitlyn wasn’t happy being a man, stressing that the signs weren’t all that clear when the twosome was together.

Kendall Jenner jumps in by saying that she and her siblings had known about their father’s past, having caught him in women’s underwear on previous occasions, but they never told Kris Jenner about it, in what appeared to be a move to protect her.

Of course, when photos of Caitlyn wearing dresses came out, it was evidently clear that Kris was beginning to come to the understanding her former husband was transitioning into becoming a woman, which she says was a complete shock to her.

It’s further said by the mother of six that she considered her marriage with Bruce to have been perfect for the most part. Though the duo had their ups and downs, they shared many beautiful memories together, all of which never seem to be mentioned by Caitlyn.

Kris explains that Jenner’s book, The Secrets of My Life, hurt her immensely because the majority of the stories about her are very much fabricated and untrue, a statement which Caitlyn strongly denies, which has since caused a rift between the two.