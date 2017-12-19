Amber Portwood’s Ex Gets Evicted As She Enjoys The Malibu Life With New Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood may be living the good life in Malibu, California, with her new man, Andrew Glennon, but her ex-fiancé, Matt Baier, is majorly struggling with his finances.

After losing his MTV paycheck after splitting from Amber Portwood in the midst of Teen Mom OG Season 7, Matt Baier has reportedly been evicted from his apartment in Las Vegas. The news comes just weeks after Portwood shockingly accused Baier of stealing a substantial amount of money from her.

In court papers obtained by Radar Online from Las Vegas Justice Court on December 19, it was revealed that Matt Baier moved into an apartment in July after providing his landlord with a $525 security deposit. From there, the former reality star was required to pay $1,195 per month to remain in the home, which he did until the month of September. However, despite his failure to pay, Baier remained in the home until he was served an eviction notice on October 6.

In response to the notice, Matt Baier said, “It was a joke.”

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier broke up after appearing on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition this past summer. As fans will recall, Portwood met Andrew Glennon during filming on the show and once it wrapped, they began dating. As for Baier, he relocated from Indiana to Las Vegas where he competed in the World Series of Poker in July before marrying girlfriend Jennifer Conlon in November.

Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon took their relationship slow at first as she remained in Indiana and he stayed in Malibu, California, but by September, after enjoying a trip to Hawaii, the Teen Mom OG star reportedly became pregnant with her second child, the first for Glennon. A short time later, Portwood and Glennon confirmed that they were having a baby and weeks after that, they revealed the child is a boy.

To see more of Amber Portwood and her co-stars, including new boyfriend Andrew Glennon, Catelynn Lowell, Farrah Abraham, Tyler Baltierra, Gary Shirley, Maci Bookout, Ryan Edwards, and Taylor McKinney, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.