Farrah Abraham Slams Her ‘Teen Mom OG’ Co-Stars, Calls Them Lazy, ‘Gay’

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is letting everyone know exactly how she feels about her co-stars. The reality TV mom took to her social media this week to completely slam Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Tyler Baltierra.

According to a Dec. 18 report by Pop Culture, Farrah Abraham took it upon herself to throw some major shade at her Teen Mom OG co-stars on Monday night as the show was airing a brand new episode on MTV. Farrah spoke out about Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and even Catelynn’s husband, Tyler Baltierra.

In a tweet, Farrah Abraham claims that Amber Portwood “stays in bed” all day, all Maci Bookout does is “sit on the couch” while “Catelynn smokes weed in her car,” and even claimed that Lowell’s husband, Tyler Baltierra is “gay” but “doesn’t admit it.” In addition, the Teen Mom OG star put herself above her co-stars saying that she travels the world and knows “how to run businesses.” Farrah later tweeted about Amber’s pregnant friend, accusing the woman of being a drug addict, and insinuating she may have used drugs while pregnant.

As many Teen Mom OG fans know, Farrah Abraham has a long-standing feud with each and every one of her MTV co-stars. She has battled all of them at some point over their years on the show together and now refuses to even acknowledge their presence. Farrah does not sit on stage with Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, or Amber Portwood, and she will not do press with the women.

However, it seems that this could be the last stand for Farrah Abraham and her drama. The reality star claimed earlier this year that she had been fired from Teen Mom OG for her involvement in the adult entertainment industry. Later, she said that she had not really been fired, but claimed that she would no longer appear on the show after the current season.

I’m just happy amber stays In bed, Maci sits on the couch, Catelynn smokes weed in her car , Tyler’s gays still doesn’t admit it, I travel the world & know how to run businesses #teenmom @mtv all I can say is #WOW pic.twitter.com/dg8K3iTOzC — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) December 19, 2017

Teen Mom OG fans can watch all the drama with Farrah Abraham, Maci Bookout, Catelynn Lowell, and Amber Portwood go down when the series airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.