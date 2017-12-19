2017 Reindeer Cam: Watch Santa Feed His Reindeer Live Stream, Mobile App Before They Take Off On Christmas Eve

Want to keep kids busy while they wait for Santa to arrive? The live reindeer cam is a great way to keep children entertained, especially when Santa arrives to feed his sleigh crew. In addition to the reindeer cam live streaming online and on your iPhone or Android mobile device, parents can sign their child up for the “nice list” and their name will appear on the site alongside some tips on how to write a letter to Santa Claus.

The Reindeer Cam website has been live streaming the live reindeer video for several years (video stream below). The live video shows several reindeer going about their day and, according to the schedule below, Santa makes an appearance at least once a day to feed the reindeer. The live stream runs right up until the day before Christmas Eve (December 23) with the last feeding scheduled for Saturday, December 23 at 6 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to watch the reindeer live streaming online or on your mobile device, as well as the schedule for Santa’s appearances, and instructions on how to get your child on the site’s nice list.

How to watch: The Reindeer Cam streams live on 24 hours a day. Watch in the video player below, or view on your mobile device by downloading the free Reindeer Cam app for your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Watch Santa feed his reindeer: Dressed in his holiday finest, Santa Claus stops by to feed the reindeer Monday through Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, December 19, and Friday, December 22, he will make an extra appearance at 11 a.m. ET. Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday this year and there is no live reindeer feeding on the schedule, perhaps due to Santa’s busy schedule that day.

Vladimir Melnikov / iStock Photo

How to get on the “Nice List” scroll: Head over the Reindeer Cam website and add the name of a child, or children, to the nice list.

This year, the site is charging a fee to add up to five names to the list, stating that, “Santa can’t pay his server bills with milk and cookies” and that’s why they are asking for a “minimum donation of $2 to add up to five names to the Nice List.” Although only the 50 most recent names will appear on the live scroll on the front page of the website, all names can be found on the “nice list” tab.