There is probably nothing in the world that could compare to the rollercoaster that is the long wait for The Winds of Winter. People have debated about the actual release date of George R.R. Martin’s most highly anticipated follow-up to A Dance With Dragons. Some even believe that the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel might be the reason why Game of Thrones Season 8 is being delayed a full year. Nevertheless, the question remains: Has Martin finished writing the book?

George R.R. Martin continues to play coy about The Winds of Winter release date. The author insists that he has been working hard on Book 6, even choosing to cast aside several projects in favor of the novel. But is it possible that Martin has finally completed the first draft of the tome? There are speculations that the writer has already sent a copy of his work to his publishers.

Fans have been diligently checking George R.R. Martin’s updates on his LiveJournal as well as his official Twitter page in hope for good news. However, his most recent tweet has been an announcement about the fifth volume of the sci-fi anthology Wild Cards. Not surprisingly, fans are not pleased with Martin constantly snubbing their pleas to finish The Winds of Winter as soon as possible. However, some are hopeful that the author has a surprise for them.

The Wild Cards reread has resumed over at https://t.co/lCMn5MRJpf, as Katy looks at DOWN & DIRTY, volume five in the series. Check it out at and share your thoughts… https://t.co/DxbmVW4ChI

You can also read my own reflections on editing this volume at https://t.co/nOMvQREQyE pic.twitter.com/8EGNi5wPoh — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) December 18, 2017

There are speculations that George R.R. Martin has focused on editing the Wild Cards anthology because he has already finished work on The Winds of Winter. Some believe that the Game of Thrones writer has already submitted the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book to his publishers and is simply waiting for possible revisions. Hopefully, this could mean the novel will be released in the middle of 2018.

The possible release of The Winds of Winter ahead of Game of Thrones Season 8 might seem like an interesting move since it could mean the novel will spoil the conclusion of the TV series. However, there is a possibility that the book will take a completely different direction compared to the HBO show.

The Winds of Winter release date might be announced in 2018. Game of Thrones Season 8 is set to premiere the following year.