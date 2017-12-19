‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Does Eve Seduce Brady? Vengeful Vixen Uses Her Old Tricks To Get An Edge

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Eve Kiriakis (Kassie DePaiva) end up locking lips. However, don’t expect these two to become Salem’s next couple. It is suggested that the widow has a plan after she is neutralized. It means she has to think outside the box in order to accomplish her goals. Considering her history of seduction, there is a possibility she could use that in order to get an edge.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is a rumor that Brady seduces Eve. However, that is unlikely for several reasons. One is that seduction isn’t Brady’s style. However, it is Eve’s trademark, something she has used with various men for many years. It was her style from decades ago when she first appeared in Salem as a hooker. She has also continued that trend, as Brady revealed with the information he discovered from Paul Narita (Christopher Sean).

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral tease that Brady finds a way to neutralize Eve. The details were not released, but fans know it isn’t from Paul’s information. On Monday’s episode, Eve informed her adversary that the settlement terms meant that the information couldn’t be used against her. So, even if Eve does take men for their money, there is no way to prove it, and no witnesses can come forward. The look on Brady’s face was priceless when he realized that Eve was still one step ahead of him.

The latest information reveals that Brady will find a way to neutralize Eve later this week. It seems he comes up with another plan and it just happens to work. However, Eve isn’t out of the game just yet. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest she seduces Brady, which explains the photo of them kissing. If Brady gets drunk enough, he would probably fall for anyone seducing him. However, is Eve really prepared for the consequences of her actions?

Things between Brady and Eve are just going to get more complicated. Neither is willing to give up the fight, but who is the smarter, stronger, and more resilient adversary? Brady just wants to win for the sake of winning. As a bonus, he is eager to please Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Then there is Eve, who has never backed down from a fight in her life. In addition, she has nothing left to lose now that Paige Larson (True O’Brien) is gone.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.