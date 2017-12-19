‘The Bachelor’: Sean Lowe Defends Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Motives, Reveals Skepticism Over Season 22 Cast

Sean Lowe is one of the most vocal former stars of The Bachelor, and he holds a friendship with the franchise’s current leading man, Arie Luyendyk Jr. Now, Lowe is speaking out on Arie’s motives, as well as the possible motives of the females vying for his heart on the 22nd season of The Bachelor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sean Lowe revealed that he thinks some of the contestants who sign up for The Bachelor are looking to increase their social media numbers. Sean told ET he thinks the franchise needs to “clean up the social media aspect” of the rose-filled reality show in an effort to get better contestants and produce long-lasting couples.

“I get the feeling people are going on it to get an Instagram following and make money any way they can, and I think that’s harmed the show,” Sean told ET.

Lowe revealed that after more than 30 combined seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, producers for the ABC reality dating show have the casting down to a science.

“They know if they cast half the women who are legitimate matches and the other half are probably just going to be entertaining TV,” Sean revealed.

Sean Lowe’s comments about The Bachelor casting come on the heels of his recent tongue-in-cheek tweet which seems to question the motives—or at least the “occupations”— of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s contestants.

“I find it truly amazing and bizarre that all 25 women on this season of The Bachelor have the same profession of ‘Instagram Famous,'” Sean tweeted last week.

I find it truly amazing and bizarre that all 25 women on this season of The Bachelor have the same profession of “Instagram Famous”. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) December 15, 2017

While he may be skeptical of some of The Bachelor contestants, Sean Lowe is standing behind Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his journey to find love.

“I’ve been lobbying for Arie forever,” Lowe told ET.

“He’s such a respectful guy, he gets a bad rap… I talked to him before they selected him as Bachelor and [back then] he was talking about how it was so surreal to attend his younger brother’s wedding, how he was kind of jealous of his brother and wanted to move on to that next chapter of life and have a family.”

Sean also downplayed talk that Arie Luyendyk Jr. only signed on to The Bachelor so he could revive his career as a race car driver. Lowe pointed out that it costs millions of dollars to support a racing team and that it would take “much more than being on The Bachelor to resurrect an Indy500 career.”

Paul Hebert / ABC

Meanwhile, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has already revealed that he fell in love with more than one woman during the filming of The Bachelor Season 22.

“I told more than one person that I was in love and it made it hard for me,” Luyendyk revealed to ABC News. “I think that I didn’t really expect that. I didn’t know that I had that capacity to love more than one person at a time and I think that’s something that some of the Bachelors go through and it’s difficult. But I’m glad that I left myself open and got to experience that, for sure.”

Fans of The Bachelor franchise first met Arie Luyendyk Jr. in 2012 when he was rejected on the season finale of Emily Maynard’s season of The Bachelorette. The 36-year-old race car driver turned realtor was known as “The Kissing Bandit” on Emily’s season of the show.

The Bachelor Season 22 premieres Monday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.