California Couple Arrested After Trying To Sell Their Two Young Sons For Drugs, Say Authorities

A Lancaster, California, couple was arrested just days ago after authorities say they tried to sell their children for drugs or money.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau released a statement Monday indicating Vincente Calogero, 38, and Sarah Nilson, 32, were arrested after a report was made by concerned citizens regarding possible child abuse involving the couple’s two young sons.

In the news release, the sheriff’s department thanked and commended the residents of Lancaster who took action and intervened when they witnessed the “danger” that Calogero’s and Nilson’s sons were in and called authorities.

The call came in to Lancaster Station on the afternoon of December 14, prompting deputies to seek out and speak with the couple. Deputies determined that Calogero and Nilson had tried to “give and/or sell” their two minor children “in exchange for money or drugs,” according to the news release.

The couple is currently behind bars at Lancaster Station and the sheriff’s news release notes that each is charged with felony child endangerment, child neglect, and being under the influence of a controlled substance.

At their arraignment on Monday, both Calogero and Nilson pleaded not guilty to the felony charges they now face, according to My News LA. They are being held on $100,000 bond.

The couple’s minor children are currently in the custody of the Department of Children and Family Services.

iiiphevgeniy / Shutterstock

Authorities are looking for any other witnesses who may have seen Calogero and Nilson abusing their sons or who may have been approached by the couple about taking the children in exchange for either drugs or money or both.

Vincente Calogero is described as being about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Sarah Nilson is around 5 feet tall and weighs about 250 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, according to KTLA 5 News.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone with additional information regarding the case to contact Lancaster Station by calling 661-948-8466 or Detective Gore at 661-940-3855. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app on a cell phone, or by using the organization’s website http://lacrimestoppers.org.