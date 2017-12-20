Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 13 For Behati Prinsloo And Kids?

The Voice Season 13 has recently ended on NBC with a brand new winner – Chloe Kohanski from Team Blake. While many fans are still reeling with joy over the success of the show’s new winner, a new report claims that the show may move on to another season without one of its judges – Adam Levine. Is the Maroon 5 singer leaving the show for his wife, Behati Prinsloo and their kids?

Adam Levine is reportedly leaving The Voice after Season 13, according to Life & Style. The report claims that the “Don’t Wanna Know” singer will be taking a year off from the NBC series in order to spend more time with his family, especially now that Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, are expecting their second child.

The “Sugar” crooner allegedly felt that it was the right time for him to take some time away from the show, as he has been a coach on the show since it began. Levine and Blake Shelton are the only two original coaches on The Voice, as the series has seen several coaches come and go such as Christina Aguilera, Pharrell Williams, and Gwen Stefani.

While it might make sense for Levine to take a break after The Voice Season 13, Gossip Cop notes that there is no truth behind this report. The publication states that NBC has already announced that the “Cold” singer will be joining Season 14 alongside Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

As a matter of fact, The Voice Season 14 has already begun holding its blind auditions, as the new season will premiere in February and end in May. Given this information, this means that Levine does not really have any time to spend away from the show and fans can be assured that the “Animals” singer will be in the upcoming season.

Levine and Shelton are definitely fan-favorites on The Voice, especially since these two have been on the show since it first aired on NBC. Us Weekly even compiled a list of some of the coaches’ best moments together on the show.

These two The Voice coaches may seem like they are consistently bashing each other, but many fans are well aware that both Shelton and Levine are fond of each other. Truly, their on-and-off-screen chemistry makes the show even more interesting and viewers are definitely looking forward to seeing more from the two next season.