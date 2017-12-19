Pregnant Kylie Jenner Baby Daddy Travis Scott Absent When She Gives Birth? ‘KUWTK’ Star Thinks He’ll Miss It

Rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner is reportedly under the impression that her rapper boyfriend and rumored baby daddy, Travis Scott, won’t be there when she gives birth to their first child as he remains on tour while she sits at home alone.

Rumors about the 20-year-old lip kit mogul’s alleged pregnancy continue to swirl as a new update from Hollywood Life revealed how she has accepted the possibility that her 25-year-old baby daddy might miss the moment when she gives birth to their baby girl.

According to a source cited by the outlet, Kylie is beginning to realize how her reality in the near future might be a whole lot different from the one she fantasized when she first learned about the pregnancy.

“Kylie is starting to realize that she might be on her own with her baby that’s on the way and that is OK with her,” the insider reportedly close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.

“When she first learned she was expecting Travis’ baby she had romantic fantasies about how wonderful Travis and she would be together throughout her pregnancy and then as parents.”

On top of that, rumored pregnant Kylie Jenner is allegedly preparing herself to be a single mother after giving birth to her first child since she cannot seem to count on Travis Scott to be there in moments that matter most.

“Now that Travis is simply not around that much, her reality isn’t matching her expectations and Kylie is coping with the real possibility that she may be a single mommy… and she is anxious but okay with that.”

In fact, the source revealed how the reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur is finding inspiration in her older sister, Kourtney, who is doing fine in raising her children even without their father, Scott Disick.

“Kylie has seen Kourtney become a fantastic mom without Scott who sometimes disappears for work for weeks. Kylie feels like, with the help of her family, she too can take care of her new baby just fine,” the insider explained.

Still, Kylie Jenner remains hopeful that Travis will somehow become an active parent as a report from People revealed that she wants him to “step things up” when his tour finally concludes.

“Kylie and Travis spend very little time together. Kylie is not happy about it. She wants Travis to be around more and help [with] preparing for the baby. But Travis only has a few more tour dates left, and then he is off for the holidays,” another insider told People.

However, the situation appears to be more like the opposite as days passed if her pregnancy is any indicator as to how he Travis would act after Kylie gives birth.

“The way things are going now, Kylie feels like if she were to go into labor prematurely or unexpectedly, Travis may even miss the birth of his baby,” Hollywood Life’s source added.

Kylie Jenner still remains mum about the pregnancy and has yet to confirm it publicly. However, some hints have come up here and there, including a report by the Inquisitr revealing how Kim Kardashian is worried that her little sister is gradually becoming a hermit after speculations about her gestation emerged in September.

Interestingly, Kylie has been absent in several KUWTK social media updates, including Kris Jenner’s Instagram post about shooting for the KUWTK Christmas special in an ice skating rink in Calabasas back in October.

On top of that, the lip kit mogul has yet to appear in a Kardashian Christmas card, leaving people to wonder whether she is saving the big announcement of her pregnancy for the festive holiday happening in less than a week, based on a report from Romper.