WWE Announces John Cena Return Date

John Cena has been coming and going from the WWE all year long with his last appearance coming at the Survivor Series pay-per-view match when he worked as part of Team SmackDown Live in the match where they lost to Team Monday Night Raw. However, since Cena is actually a free agent, he is allowed to show up on either of the two brands he wants and that looks to be the case as the year comes to a close. As this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw drew to a close and Stephanie McMahon was about to announce the women’s Royal Rumble match, the WWE announced the John Cena WWE return date on Twitter.

John Cena WWE Return

Despite the fact that John Cena made his last in-ring appearance with the WWE at Survivor Series, where he teamed with Team SmackDown in an attempt to defeat Kurt Angle’s Raw team, the next time the WWE Universe sees John Cena will be on Christmas night on Monday Night Raw.

While the announcement does not reveal what John Cena plans to do when he shows up on Monday Night Raw next week, there is one very good option. As Sportskeeda reported, Elias Samson came out on Monday Night Raw this week and played a song for the crowd before announcing that he is the first WWE superstar to officially announce his entrance in the Royal Rumble.

NEXT WEEK: @JohnCena RETURNS to Monday Night #RAW LIVE on Christmas night in Chicago! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aVQWaxYS8N — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2017

Paddy Power has the full listing of this year’s Royal Rumble betting odds where fans can bet money on who will win the big event this year and earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania 34 and get a world title shot. According to those odds, John Cena is the favorite to win the match at 9/4 odds, just ahead of Roman Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura.

The John Cena WWE return next week will likely see him enter his name in the Royal Rumble match.

John Cena WWE Future

Fans shouldn’t expect to see too much of John Cena outside of this announcement. While the WWE might be bringing in Cena next week, that is just a shot at improving what will likely be extremely low ratings since it is Christmas Day. Cena also has a lot of commitments outside of the WWE now, so he doesn’t have as much time to develop long-running storylines.

Most recently, John Cena was shooting the next Transformers movie Bumblebee, where he is the leading human star in the movie. He also just saw his most recent movie, the animated Ferdinand hit theaters.

However, Cageside Seats reported that John Cena might have another target coming up in the ring as they speculated that Cena might be coming back to answer Roman Reigns’ open challenge for the Intercontinental title, a rematch from their No Mercy fight that Reigns won. WWE fans will just have to tune in on Christmas Day to see what Cena has planned.