Prince Harry Should Avoid This One Mistake Prince William Did The Night Before His Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to take a page out of Prince William’s book when it comes to a royal wedding. While meticulous preparations are being done prior to the big day, there are still inevitable circumstances that could possibly pose a challenge.

In a recent report by the Mirror, it was revealed the Duke of Cambridge made a big mistake at his royal wedding in 2011, which Prince Harry should definitely try to avoid ahead of his own nuptials.

According to the outlet, Prince William was completely exhausted when he tied the knot with Duchess Catherine. Apparently, the 35-year-old royal was only able to get a half an hour of sleep the night before his big day.

And no, his lack of sleep wasn’t because of a late night trip to the pub or doing anything fun before bidding goodbye to his single status. It turns out, the Duke of Cambridge had a restless night because of the screaming crowds camped outside the Clarence House and a little bit of pre-wedding jitters.

“They were singing and cheering all night long, so the excitement of that, the nervousness of me and everyone singing — I slept for about half an hour.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

With the kind of reception Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received during their first public appearance as an engaged couple, it is expected that they will get the same excited crowd on the night before their wedding next year.

Since it might happen, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may want to prepare earplugs or stay in a quieter place to get enough rest before the big day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to receive the same warm reception on their wedding day next year. Christopher Furlong / Getty Images

Aside from lack of sleep, Prince William also shared an interesting detail about his wedding to Duchess Catherine. Previously, the Duke of Cambridge revealed that he tore up his original guest list.

Apparently, the list had 777 people neither he nor his bride knew. The list was reportedly so many that he decided to consult his grandmother about it.

When he told the Queen, she bluntly told him to”get rid of it” and start with their friends, adding that it was their special day in the first place.

“I went to her and said, ‘Listen, I’ve got this list, not one person I know – what do I do?’ and [the Queen] went, ‘Get rid of it. Start from your friends and then we’ll add those we need in due course. It’s your day.'”

Prince William reportedly tore up a list of 777 guests neither he nor Duchess Catherine knew. WPA Pool / Getty Images

As for Prince Harry, the wedding guest list has yet to be confirmed, but many expect him to include some famous personalities, including former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.