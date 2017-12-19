Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II is reportedly going to release in the first half of 2019 as till this date, the game is only 50-60 percent complete. Before the official release of The Last of Us‘ sequel, PS4 and Naughty Dog officially gave us the glimpse of the new world. The recently released trailer highlighted the fact that the upcoming action-adventure survival horror game is going to be grim and dark. Not only this, there are chances that the games’ main character, Joel, won’t survive this time.

The Last of Us Part II will serve as the sequel to The Last of Us which was released in 2013 and has won more than 100 awards. The survival-horror game went under development in 2014 and commenced motion capture in 2017. In The Last of Us Part II, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson will reprise their roles as Joel and Ellie respectively.

While speaking during PlayStation Experience, The Last of Us Part II’s writer/director Neil Druckmann talked about the upcoming game and how everyone, including show’s two protagonists, is going to die at some point in the show.

“With The Last of Us, no one is safe. We want people to go into The Last of Us: Part II, especially with this theme [of hate] and what we’re trying to say with this game, is knowing that no one is safe — not even these two [Joel and Ellie].”

Neil added that in The Last of Us 2, no one is safe as they want their characters to follow the theme of hate instead of The Last of Us’s theme which was love. Druckmann added that when he sat down to write the story of The Last of Us Part II, he was happy with the start and the end but was struggling to fill out the gaps in between. To fill out the story elements, Halley Gross (Westworld) came on board and contributed some amazing ideas for how the story of Joel and Ellie will pan out.

Also during the recently held panel, Neil Druckmann added that while The Last of Us Part II will follow the theme of hate, there are going to be several moments filled with hope and happiness.

In addition to all this, he revealed that a large part of the game will take place in Seattle this time and there are chances that the fans of the first part are not going to like the sequel. Rest of the details about the game will be revealed during E3 2018.

Like always, Naughty Dog is trying their best not to spoil the story for the gamers. The developers are not revealing the fate of the characters. However, The Last of Us Part II trailer revealed four new characters — Lev (Ian Alexander), Emily (Emily Swallow), Yara (Victoria Grace), and an unnamed character played by Laura Bailey. Laura added during the panel that she wants to throw up every day on sets because she wants to live up to the expectations of the fans.

Check out the most recent trailer of The Last of Us Part II:

As of now, no one is sure about the fate of Joel and Ellie. However, many fans of The Last of Us wants Joel to be will Ellie when she travels and survive the horror of The Last of Us Part II.