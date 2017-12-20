Katie Holmes Celebrates Birthday Weekend With Suri Cruise, Will She Invite Jamie Foxx On Actual Day?

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have definitely tortured nosy paparazzi in finding out what the real score is between them. Previous reports claimed that they are certainly dating, but some say that they are just good friends. Will the Dawson’s Creek actress finally put an end to all the speculations by inviting her reported boyfriend on her birthday?

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise celebrated her birthday weekend with Suri Cruise, her parents, and nephew Joey Fretti. Being a basketball fanatic that she is, it wasn’t a surprise at all when Katie Holmes chose to spend her pre-birthday celebration watching the New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder game at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, December 16.

Katie Holmes has definitely tried to lay low after her very public romance and split from Tom Cruise. The actress and the Mission: Impossible 6 star were considered one of Hollywood’s power couples, so the highs and lows of their relationship were witnessed by the public.

Despite being a public figure since her teenage years, it appears that it was not the kind of life that Katie Holmes wanted for herself, especially for her daughter Suri Cruise. After ending her marriage with Tom Cruise, the actress made an effort to keep everything in her life as private as possible, including her reported romance with Jamie Foxx.

The two have ignited romance rumors for quite a long time, and their silence made everyone believe that they are just not ready to make their relationship public yet. However, just when people have started to settle on that conclusion, Gossip Cop has repeatedly noted that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are not in a serious or committed relationship.

However, people just can’t seem to omit the idea that the All We Had star and the 50-year-old Sleepless actor are more than just friends, especially when Jamie Foxx tagged Katie Holmes along with him when he celebrated his birthday last week. Many wondered if the actress will return the favor and invite him on her birthday shindig too.

Clearly, Jamie Foxx was not a part of Katie Holmes’ pre-birthday celebration. The actress just turned 39 On December 18, but there are still no reports about how she celebrated her special day and who she spent it with.