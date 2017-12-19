WWE ‘Raw’ Results: Brock Lesnar To Defend Universal Title at ‘Royal Rumble’ In Triple Threat

During Monday’s WWE Raw results, an announcement was made involving Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship for the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view. Brock will be defending his championship against the Raw roster’s resident monsters, Braun Strowman and Kane, in a triple threat match. There had been speculation ahead of the announcement that this match might be the next one on the schedule as Lesnar continues his path to WrestleMania 34.

According to PWTorch, the latest Raw episode took place at Providence, Rhode Island and opened with General Manager Kurt Angle making his way to the ring. Angle spoke about how last week’s top contender match between Braun Strowman and Kurt Angle never had a decisive winner. He told the fans before the night was over, an opponent would be announced for Brock Lesnar to defend the title against at the Royal Rumble. Before Angle could finish his speech, he was interrupted by Braun Strowman who made his case to be the top contender. Strowman noted that he was the last man standing in the match involving himself and Kane, who then made his way to the ring. “The Big Red Machine” talked about how Brock Lesnar has an impressive resume, but his list of victims hasn’t included “The Devil’s Favorite Demon.”

Brock Lesnar will defend the WWE Universal title in a Triple Threat match at the Royal Rumble 2018 PPV. WWE

From there, Paul Heyman arrived out to interject and said his client Brock Lesnar needed to be a part of the discussion. Brock eventually made his way to the ring with Kurt Angle looking visibly nervous over the potential clash in the ring. Angle eventually would blurt out that there will be a Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble with Brock Lesnar defending against Kane and Braun Strowman. From there, chaos broke out as all three men went at it. Strowman ended up getting clotheslined out of the ring and then Kane took an F5 from Lesnar. However, Kane would later sit back up after absorbing the vicious move.

Kane has yet to be involved in the title picture with Lesnar, but Strowman has. At the SummerSlam 2017 event several months ago, Braun was part of a Fatal 4-Way match for the title which also involved Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. At the No Mercy pay-per-view in late September, Braun got a one-on-one opportunity against “The Beast” but ended up falling victim to Lesnar’s F5 finisher. So far, Strowman has been unlucky in his attempts to win the title for the first time, but with the insertion of Kane into this match, it has fans wondering if this could be the time for “The Monster Amongst Men” to win.

WWE’s Royal Rumble 2017 pay-per-view is scheduled for Sunday, January 28th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.