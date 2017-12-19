Kylie Jenner Baby Update: Reality Star To Ditch Family Tradition And Not Start Daughter’s Name With ‘K’

Kylie Jenner’s reported pregnancy has been a hot topic for months, and it appears that people are still not done talking about it. In fact, even though the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her family have not addressed anything about her alleged bun in the oven, a new report now claims that she’s already talking about baby names.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan takes pride in everything that they do, especially their family tradition. It appears that one of their traditions, having the letter “K” on their names, work pretty well for the famous family at it has quickly become their trademark.

But according to Hollywood Life, Kylie Jenner might not follow that particular tradition. The site noted that the 20-year-old TV personality has initially thought that naming her baby with a “K” in the beginning is not a good idea. However, after contemplating for a while, she is now “not totally ruling it out.”

If ever Kylie Jenner has finally settled for a name for her baby and it doesn’t start with the letter “K,” she is definitely not the first sibling of the Kardashian-Jenner clan who ditched the tradition. In fact, not one of Kris Jenner’s grandchildren has a “K” at the beginning of their names at all.

Kourtney Kardashian’s three children with Scott Disick had no “K” on their names: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West also ditched the “K” and chose North and Saint for their kids. Rob Kardashian’s baby girl with Blac Chyna doesn’t have a “K” on her name either. The ex-couple went for the letter “D” for Dream instead.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner’s sudden love for everything pink led everyone to believe that she’s having a baby girl. Even her giant Christmas tree is decorated with pink ornaments.

The Kylie Lip Kit mogul has definitely maintained her silence after the news broke that she is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby. The 25-year-old rapper is the first guy she’s been with after her on-and-off romance with Tyga.

Just like any other scoops regarding Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, this has yet to be verified.