‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Dr. O Warns Britt, Jason And Drew Make Plans, Sam Learns One Twin Is The Traitor

General Hospital spoilers tease Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) will get an earful from Dr. Obrecht (Kathleen Gati). Britt offered some information about Faison (Anders Hove), and Dr. O is not happy about it. Spoilers tease she will warn Britt and remind her of dire consequences if she betrays Faison. With Dr. O watching like a hawk, Britt needs to be careful of spilling any information about Jason and Drew.

More Complications

Just when Jason (Steve Burton) learned Drew’s memories are in the Christmas ornament, the item which is supposedly in the park will go missing. Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Jason will mull over this happening. Jason thinks someone also learned that the Christmas ornament is actually where Andre stored Drew’s memories. The person behind the experiment knows there is something in those memories which might incriminate him or her, and they need take it away from Jason and Drew.

General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest Jason will pay a visit to Drew and update him on the situation. Sam will spot the two in a serious conversation, and she will wonder what’s going on. Jason and Drew will agree on one thing. With the loss of the Christmas ball, it just became harder to solve the mystery involving the memory mapping study. However, they will commit to trying to find Drew’s missing memories and looking for the mastermind.

Shocking Revelations

While the search for the mastermind heats up, Sam might discover a complication. Sam already made her stand, and she wants to be with Drew, not Jason. In fact, she snapped at Carly while defending her decision to be with the man who was by her side in the past years. General Hospital spoilers tease more twists and turn in the storyline, and there are endless possibilities as the twins try to look for the traitor.

Determined to find Andre's research, Jason brings in a third party for help. Today's #GH is thrilling, all-new, and starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/AAI33PDtdU — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) December 18, 2017

Jason suggested that they go after Drew’s memories, which might be the key to their investigation. There’s a possibility that the traitor they are looking for is none other than Drew. Of course, Drew lost his memories but Kim’s appearance in Port Charles may have unlocked something inside his head. Sam might be the one to uncover the man he chose is the enemy, and this might be the key to JaSam’s reunion.

This Week On General Hospital

Meanwhile, Kiki will learn that Dillon will not be able to make it back in town for Christmas. General Hospital spoilers tease this will be quite disappointing for her. Fortunately, Griffin can offer some comfort. As for Griffin, he will realize the error in his actions. General Hospital spoilers suggest he will reach out to Ava and admit he was wrong.

Ava will prove she got her old sass back in the upcoming weeks. She will take Nelle under her wing, and it seems like she just found a way to get back at Sonny and Carly. Nelle just dropped a big bomb on everyone – she is carrying Michael’s child. Nelle has all the leverage at the moment, and General Hospital spoilers tease Michael will plead with Nelle this week. The Corinthos family hate Nelle, but Michael has no choice because Nelle has the upper hand this time.

During the week of December 25, General Hospital spoilers tease Ava might do something she might regret, and she will most likely think she should not have involved herself in some tricky situations.