Donald Trump Figure Freak People Out As Disney Welcomes ‘Scary’ Addition To The Hall Of Presidents [Watch]

A Donald Trump figure has been added to the Hall of Presidents at Disney’s Magic Kingdom just before it reopens on December 19 but people are already freaking out about the new addition to the collection which some say seemed to be “scarier than the real thing.”

Ever since he began his campaign and became the 45th President of the United States, Trump has become one of the most infamous U.S. leaders to date. Now, it looks like he also captured the attention of Disney’s patrons in the worst way possible.

According to Hollywood Life, Disney’s Hall of Presidents will debut a Donald Trump animatronic figure upon its reopening on December 19 and even shared a sneak peek of the new attraction that caused more than awe in the audience.

As it turns out, people who saw the president’s figure felt afraid because of the eerie impersonation of Trump’s “signature coif and overly large head,” the outlet said. Citing posts on Twitter, Hollywood Life went on to reveal how people are having a field day over the robotic version of the president.

“That Trump animatronic looks scarier than the real thing,” Twitter user @SimPurist wrote.

Another noted that she is more concerned about the “safety of the guests and cast members” following the reopening of the Hall of Presidents with the figure added to the collection.

My main concern about Hall of Presidents reopening with the current President is the safety of guests and cast members. And that's sad that I have such concerns. — Dani – ThisFestiveLife ???????? (@thisfloridalife) December 18, 2017

One even joked about President Donald Trump being an “illiterate racist traitor” added to the group of presidents while another noticed how the other animatronic figures of past American leaders also looked baffled at his arrival.

Disney World has added Donald Trump to the Hall of Presidents, which means it’s now the “Hall of Presidents plus that one illiterate racist traitor who briefly and illegally occupied the office before being impeached and imprisoned for treason” — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 18, 2017

all the other presidents in Disney's new Hall of Presidents look like they can't believe Donald Trump is president either pic.twitter.com/eMP9UX1bM8 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) December 18, 2017

According to Gizmodo, the animated robotic figures in the Hall of Presidents have been programmed to speak during their presentations. With his addition to the group, a clip from the website WDW Magic revealed that the Donald Trump figure recites the oath of office after being introduced by George Washington.

After that, the figure that mimics the 71-year-old American leader makes the following speech.

“From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people. At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our independence. It was why our founders began our great constitution with three very simple words: we the people. Since that moment, each generation of Americans has taken its place in the defense of our freedom, our flag, and our nation under God. “These are the achievements of the American spirit—the spirit of a people who fought and died to bring the blessings of liberty to all our people. Above all, to be an American is to be an optimist, to believe that we can always do better and that the best days of our great nation are still ahead of us. It’s a privilege to serve as the president of the United States, to stand here among so many great leaders of our past, and to work on behalf of the American people.”

In January, Magic Kingdom’s Hall of Presidents was closed to allow Disney’s Imagineers to work on the addition of the Donald Trump figure to the attraction. However, some people are not satisfied with the it at all simply because of the person it is based upon.

So apparently Hall of Presidents re-opens tomorrow but in my mind it doesn’t re-open for at least another 3 years or so… — Theme Park Review (@ThemeParkReview) December 18, 2017

Donald Trump's animatronic figure made its debut at Disney World's Hall of Presidents. It opened the show by saying Simba can't be king bc he wasn't really born in Africa. — Will Presti (@WillPresti) December 18, 2017

no joke, that Donald Trump robot at Disney’s Hall of Presidents looks like the child of him, Hillary Clinton, Jon Voight, and Roger Ebert. kill it before AI gives it more than two terms. — Nowhere. Near. Berlin! (@vodkasnowflake) December 19, 2017

Disney put Donald Trump giving two thumbs up in the Hall of Presidents and tbh I can’t tell if they were going for accuracy or parody — Alec Villalpando (@Alecvill) December 19, 2017

Others even edited the clip of the Trump figure’s speech and added an audio from a controversy that the 45th president was dragged into.